Greater Manchester Combined Authority opens consultation on its new Good Landlord Charter

Andy Burnham has introduced a new Greater Manchester Good Landlord Charter, aiming to increase the standards of homes in both the private and social housing sectors.

By joining the Charter, landlords would be required to demonstrate the high standard of their properties. This is proposed to improve the experience of renting “for all kinds of tenants” and “is open to all landlords.”

The Charter is the first of its kind in Britain, and is being piloted in the city region.

The Charter hopes to make renting more affordable; inclusive; private and secure; responsive; safe and decent; supportive; and well-managed.

While the Charter operates as a voluntary scheme, landlords operating on both a small and big scale are being encouraged to join.

Landlords can only join the Charter if they can prove that their property meets the legal minimum standards of renting, and that they would be willing to improve their property to a higher standard than is required by law.

In order to reach the higher standards, landlords must commit to twenty specific commitments. All of these commitments have the goal of making renting more safe, equitable, and affordable.

If the landlord does not meet the standards set out by the commitments, then they are at risk of losing their membership to the Charter.

The Charter is one of several measures being taken by Burnham and the GMCA to improve and level the standard of housing.

In an interview with BBC Radio 4, Burnham contended that “peoples’ homes should not damage their physical or their psychological health.”

In a Mayor’s Question Time last year, Burnham also voiced his hope that the Charter would reach the student renting sector.

The Greater Manchester Housing Strategy details the GMCA’s vision for housing in Manchester. The vision follows two “strategic priorities”: 1) safe, healthy, and accessible homes for all, and 2) delivering new homes the city region “needs.”

The public can share their views on the Charter in the public consultation, which is open until 26 February 2024 at 12pm.