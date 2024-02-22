Men’s fashion is finally having its moment during the 2024 awards season

Every awards season, it’s not only the winners who make the headlines – often, what the nominees are wearing to the ceremonies creates just as much conversation. For the female nominees, their hair, outfits, makeup, accessories, and everything else in between are scrutinised by the press and social media alike. Conversely, male nominees have traditionally rocked up to red carpets in plain black suits, leaving the women to pack the punches in terms of style statements.

It seems important to preface this article by saying that there is nothing strictly wrong with a classic black suit; the look is considered a standard in male fashion for a reason, and when tailored correctly it can still make an impact. However, at a time when fashion is only becoming more experimental, a standard black tux is just so predictable.

Whilst we still can’t break free of the chokehold that the black jacket seems to have over stylists and actors alike, the 2024 BAFTAs felt like a step up in terms of men’s fashion. Actresses such as Emma Stone and Daisy Edgar Jones stunned in bright colours from Louis Vuitton and Gucci respectively, yet pops of colour were also present across the masculine looks. And it wasn’t just Naomi Campbell in a Chanel hooded number who pushed the traditional boundaries of suit tailoring; Coleman Domingo looked seriously stylish in a custom Boss, wide-shouldered and wide-leg suit with Tiffany Jewellery to match.

Elsewhere, it would be an injustice to talk about male fashion at the BAFTAs without giving some time to David Tennant. Tennant, who hosted this year’s awards from London’s Royal Festival Hall, wore not one or two, but three separate outfits across the night. For the red carpet, he arrived in a two-piece deep green suit covered in golden illustrations. Later in the night, Tennant switched into a kilt and sparkly-shouldered black jacket, paying homage to his Scottish heritage. Finally, the actor wore a black suit with a golden lapel for the second half of the evening, with the outfit changes proving that men’s fashion can be dynamic and over the top in the most stylish of ways.

Colour was also a feature of Andrew Scott’s tailoring, as he arrived at the BAFTAs wearing a deep red Berluti jacket, trousers, and shirt. The attention to detail was present as far as the shoes, which somehow seamlessly blended into the rest of the red outfit without looking like a gimmick. Scott’s All of Us Strangers co-star Paul Mescall also made high-profile fashion look effortless, gracing the evening in a boxy, monochrome suit with subtle white lapel stripes and a Cartier watch, proving that you can wear black and still make an impact.

The BAFTAs also saw actors experimenting with length and layering. Sadly for Bradley Cooper, who arrived at the awards wearing a navy, knee-length Louis Vuitton coat, he was outdone by Cillian Murphy in terms of both fashion and awards results. Murphy, who won Best Actor for his role as the title character of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, mixed the classic style of an all-black look with a slouchy overcoat by Italian brand Zegna.

All of this creativity and colour left those who did opt for the classic black tux and white shirt combo, such as David Beckham, looking rather left behind. Attention should instead be paid to actors such as Saltburn star Archie Madekwe, who made the traditional black jacket modern through texture and glitter.

Similar experimentalism in male fashion was a theme of the Golden Globes red carpet earlier this January. Whilst there was far less colour and a lot more bland suits than at the BAFTAs, actors such as Daniel Kaluuya still managed to make the traditional interesting with silver jewellery and a classic black Dior shirt to match.

Appreciation must be given to Barry Keoghan this awards season. The Saltburn star arrived at the Golden Globes in a red jacket and trousers, with different-sized and textured cheque patterns. Keoghan’s accessories were especially standout, as he wore chunky boots, pearl belt chains, and a singular ruby earring. He also went for a colourful two-piece at the BAFTAs, wearing a green Burberry suit complete with statement zips and buckles.

Elsewhere, Timothée Chalamet, who isn’t afraid to think outside the boxes of traditional style, opted for an all-black suit at the Globes. However, his Celine jacket certainly wasn’t boring, being covered in glittering circles which, paired with a monochrome necklace, were subtly cool.

Fellow attendees Lenny Kravitz and Jeremy Allen White also updated the black tie look. Kravitz opted for wide-legged trousers alongside a suit jacket with cut-out sides paired with statement black sunglasses, pushing the boundaries of evening wear tailoring. White also opted to shake up tradition, wearing a translucent shirt to offset a plainer suit. The actor was dressed by Calvin Klein, continuing the successes of his latest viral campaign for the brand.

As we look towards the Oscars in early March, it’s an exciting time for men’s red-carpet fashion. It feels as though high-profile menswear is finally starting to catch up with womenswear, with more designers, stylists, and celebrities rethinking the boundaries of colour, texture, and shape. Awards ceremonies are of course industry events in their own right, but it makes it that bit more exciting when we can count on more and more nominees to give the fashion, as well as film, world something to talk about.