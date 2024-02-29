An evening at the Dune: Part Two world premiere in London

When Warner Bros. announced they were pushing back Dune: Part Two from November 2023 to March 2024 (due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes that impacted Hollywood last summer), fans and moviegoers were disappointed, to say the least. In retrospect, however, the A-list cast not being able to promote the film would’ve been a missed opportunity to gain attention and build excitement for the film.

So now, Dune: Part Two welcomed fans and the media to its world premiere in London a few weeks before its global release date of March 1. I had the pleasure of receiving two tickets to attend the premiere through a Warner Bros. Twitter giveaway, and on February 15, I made my way down to London’s Leicester Square to be welcomed by huge groups of Dune-loving (and Timothée-Chalamet-loving) fans. In a similar approach to their highly successful Barbie marketing campaign last summer, Warner Bros. went all in on converting Leicester Square to the sand-filled deserts of Arrakis. Giant, glowing sunset pieces, huge screens playing through the trailers, and a literal sand-covered stage for actors to take photos were just some of the high-quality production on display during the premiere.

Present at the event were many of Dune: Part Two’s star-studded, and particularly young, A-list ensemble cast, including; Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Lea Seydoux, Josh Brolin, and others. Anya Taylor-Joy also made a surprise appearance as she was confirmed to play a mystery role. Other notable appearances included Director Denis Villeneuve and legendary composer Hans Zimmer, who returned to score the music for the sequel. Many of the actors were dressed in dazzling Dune attire as well; specifically Zendaya, who stunned the red carpet wearing a striking metallic suit.

Seeing all these stars walking around, talking to the press, and engaging with fans was an awesome experience and it absolutely heightened my excitement for the film. Many people across the internet who have seen early screenings are hailing Dune: Part Two as a “masterpiece” and one of the best sequels ever made, comparing the film to The Empire Strikes Back and The Dark Knight. After a summer dominated by Barbenheimer, Dune: Part Two seems to be the next epic blockbuster event that is rapidly growing online attention.

The film follows Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he and his love interest Chani (Zendaya), along with the rest of the Fremen people, wage war against those who destroyed his family. Paul is faced with many challenges such as struggling with his grim visions of the future and having to confront his psychotic counterpart Feyd-Rautha (Austin Butler). It kicks off directly where Dune: Part One concludes and comprises the second half of Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel Dune.

Just like Melange (the fictional drug found only on Arrakis, referred to as “spice”), the excitement in London was palpable in the air and has since spread out across social media. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Dune: Part Two to soon re-enter the world of Arrakis and immerse themselves in another epic story told by Villeneuve.

The film is also shot in IMAX. Vue Printworks is one of three theatres across the UK with the ability to show films in its true 1.43:1 IMAX aspect ratio. Recent hit films to embrace this format are Jordan Peele’s Nope and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. Critics, and Villeneuve himself, have urged fans to experience Dune: Part Two in this format to fully immerse themselves in the story and feel every moment. So buckle in, get your tickets now, and prepare for another worldly adventure on Arrakis.

Dune: Part Two will be released in cinema on March 1.