Flight Club: Margarita Month with a twist

Flight Club, located at 98 King Street, are celebrating Margarita Month in style. Offering four exclusive Margs, these special cocktails are only available until March 17.

The venue is a stone’s throw away from the central Piccadilly bus stop and offers a classy cocktail environment bursting with atmosphere due to the interactive darts boards scattered around the place. I visited with a friend to try out their new margaritas and see if they’re really worth the hype.

We’ll start off strong with both of our favourites: the Spicy Passion Fruit Picante and the sweet Mango and Elderflower.

The Mango Margarita was sweet with a thick fruit juice-like taste and a strong undertone of tequila. There was a slight hint of elderflower which added a subtle floral taste. The salty rim complimented the sweetness of the drink by providing a stark crystal contrast. The tequila in this cocktail was the Patrón Silver and it had much harsher notes than the tequilas used in other cocktails, like the Patrón Reposado in the Picante. Overall, I’d rate it a solid 9 out of 10.

Now, onto the Spicy Picante… the taste of tequila in this was a lot more subtle. I was always going to be a bit biased about this next one as I am terrible with spice but my friend absolutely loved it. It’s a nice twist on your average spicy marg and the fruitiness elevates it, giving it a crisp fresh chili taste with an undertone of passionfruit.

The spice level can be altered upon request but we opted for the original and it was a bit too spicy for my liking. Again, the salted rim added that classic margarita taste we’re all used to. I’m going for a 4 out of 10, but if you’re a fan of spice like my friend it could be a 10 out of 10.

After the first two we were really getting into the Friday feels and we opted for the Vanilla Espresso and the Orange Blossom Margaritas.

I love an espresso martini, so I was arguably looking forward to Flight Club’s Vanilla Espresso Marg the most, and it did not disappoint. It was again, like the Mango Marg, very sweet with the vanilla really coming through strong. The addition of orange peel garnish infused the drink with a delightful aroma, creating a reminiscent taste of alcoholic chocolate orange—a delightful combination! This cocktail again was made with the Patrón Reposado, so the tequila taste wasn’t overpowering. However, the inclusion of coffee imparted a bitter aftertaste, which may not appeal to those who dislike coffee. As a pair, we collectively rated this drink a 7 out of 10.

Finally, onto the Orange Blossom Marg. This drink was filled with crushed ice which, if you like a Mojito-style cocktail, will be right up your street. I personally found the ice a little annoying as it made the cocktail hard to get to without a straw. On the plus side, the ice helps to reduce the strength of the Patrón Silver tequila taste, which I found a bit too harsh in the Mango Marg. The elderflower blossom and the fresh lime gave this cocktail a sour floral taste, making it the most refreshing of the four. We rated this one a solid 6 out of 10.

In general, we thoroughly enjoyed our visit. Although the margaritas are a bit on the pricier side, falling at £10.95, this does offer an escape from the £4 larger you’re getting in The Vic every weekend. It would make the perfect place for a date night or a special occasion.

Flight Club also offer food and a variety of bar snacks like chilli squid (£ 8.95) and pan-roasted Padron peppers (£6.95). As an addition, the interactive dart tables looked a laugh, and I’ll definitely be going back to try them out.

