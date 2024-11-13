Live review: Loyle Carner performs his last show of 2024 at Manchester’s Warehouse Project

Words by Jake Harrison and Samuel Chamberlain

Loyle Carner is undoubtedly one of the most inimitable voices in this generation of rap music: many have tried, but few can emulate his confessional lyricism and jazz-infused influences. His rise can be charted through his relationship with Manchester, beginning with performances at venues as small as Soup Kitchen and the Deaf Institute in 2015 before his entrance into the world of rap stardom culminating in a main-stage performance at Parklife Festival’s 2022 edition.

Making his Warehouse Project debut, Loyle Carner took the stage for the final time this year, delivering a performance that was as heartfelt as it was electrifying. Entering the venue for the first time may feel surreal, with its large concrete pillars and extremely minimal design resembling that of a nuclear bunker. This may have been the rapper’s final performance of 2024, but the setting made it seem like it could well be the last concert before the world ends.

Loyle Carner was supported by the Brighton duo Frankie Stew & Harvey Gunn, who proved to be a fitting warm-up act, easing the crowd into the world of lo-fi. Blending elements of UK garage with Stew’s introspective, laid-back lyrics complemented beautifully by Gunn’s smooth, atmospheric instrumentals, their set was chilled yet exceptionally soulful. Tracks from their recent album Do It Yourself and fan favourites such as ‘Good Will Hunting’ translated just as well as the unreleased music they chose to debut, and the theme of self-reflection and individuality imbued all.

Having recently welcomed his second child into the world, Stew took the chance to articulate his reignited love and appreciation for the opportunities music has given him. Throughout the duo’s 40 minutes, Stew also repeatedly expressed his content towards the large crowd gathered to see them, lauding the reception they were granted as the best they’d had all year.

After a brief set change, the lights dimmed as Loyle Carner’s band took their positions on stage, their silhouettes barely visible in the darkness. The crowd’s overwhelming anticipation reverberated throughout the venue, and screams of excitement erupted as the first few chords of ‘Hate’ rang out. Carner appeared centre stage, hood up, hands in pockets, commanding the stage from the very beginning with his laidback, calm and collected demeanour. His easy-going, charismatic stage presence made the 10,000-capacity venue feel intimate, and it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that every person in attendance felt as if the rapper was speaking directly to them.

Carner interacted with the crowd throughout his performance, at one point asking if they felt they could “sing like Tom Misch” before leading into ‘Angel’, a song made in collaboration with the British songwriter. He also pointed out an individual he recognised from previous Manchester shows, and it wasn’t long before he was rendered briefly speechless by the adoration he received from the crowd. Taking in the deafening screams, Carner praised Manchester as his favourite city to perform in: a grand statement from an artist who is known to be constantly touring worldwide. Never seeming to take his job for granted, Carner was left mesmerised at the intensity of the crowd’s energy and enthusiasm multiple times throughout the set.

Carner’s image has always come across as extremely humble and genuine, and this was echoed in his performance of ‘Homerton’, a song dedicated to the birth of his son. The track ends with a delicate piano solo, displaying the softer side of his music, and once it had finished Carner took time to emphasise how he hopes to “break the cycle” and change ideas of patriarchal fatherhood. Since the beginning of his career, Carner has used his music to address toxic masculinity by promoting emotional vulnerability, breaking traditional gender stereotypes and encouraging men to express emotion openly.

After delivering an hour-long performance filled to the brim with songs exploring masculinity, forgiveness and his experience of growing up mixed race in the UK, Carner returned for the encore to share a poem about the scrutiny that comes with being a musician. Solidifying the love he has for making music as opposed to the money that comes alongside it, and also exploring his relationship to fatherhood further, the poem awed the audience into silence and demonstrated how Carner is second to none as not only a musician, but an artist, a poet and the voice of a generation.

Loyle Carner never fails to put on a stirring, inspiring performance, and his show at Warehouse Project proved to be no exception. It was not just Carner, however, who shone: his band brought impressive percussion, atmospheric guitar and rich saxophone solos. As the rapper left the stage to the cheers of 10,000 people, he repeated his mantra of “take these words and go forwards”, leaving his adoring audience with plenty to consider and nothing but love in their hearts.