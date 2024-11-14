Words by Daisy Spicer-Ralfe

Returning to studying after having some well-needed time off was, and is, a very daunting prospect. I am very aware that the gap-year experience is an extremely individual one. For me, I spent some time away from studying, having had such an intense few years at school. I travelled and worked, while figuring out what I wanted to do the following year. I considered all kinds of routes, whether that be university or another avenue. I finally settled on the idea of university and an English Literature degree, but I never considered how big the adjustment would be upon returning to studies.

I have always been academically driven; however, my gap-year gave me time to explore the world and work on myself, without the pressures of exams. I remember thinking to myself that coming to university would be similar to my sixth form experience, especially in regard to the studies. However, after having such an extended period of time off, I am still finding it extremely challenging to adjust back into the academic routine and mindset.

Despite my turbulent journey so far, I have definitely found things which have helped to make the adjustment back into a more rigid routine a bit easier.

Tip 1: Immerse yourself

My first tip to anyone who is coming to university after a year off (or any amount of time), is to immerse yourself in your chosen subject. I am studying English Literature and I definitely struggled approaching it again, feeling unsure of how I would even begin to write an essay or contribute to a class. However, I have since been trying to romanticise and really immerse myself in the literature that I am studying. Whether that be going to a cute and cosy study area, or a picturesque library, ensuring your surroundings are motivating is a really important driving factor in your studies.

Tip 2: Revising content

While university content is certainly structured differently to A-levels, I found it useful to go back over some of my essays I had previously written. Reading over my past work reminded me of certain skills and formats of writing which I could incorporate into my university level essays. Even if you’re studying something which is completely new that you haven’t approached before, I would still recommend sourcing some essays or previous work you may have done in a similar field, to help you adapt to the writing styles.

Tip 3: Release the pressure

Go easy on yourself. This tip is definitely easier said than done, especially for someone like me who likes to put the pressure on. Nevertheless, I cannot emphasise enough how important it is, with all the new changes and challenges that present themselves when moving to university, to make time for yourself, away from your studies. I have definitely been overwhelmed and stressed about approaching my studies again, but giving myself a breather and time away from the work has been really beneficial. Take a walk in the local parks, get yourself a coffee or snack from a café, or watch a few episodes of your favourite comfort show. With your mind more relaxed, you can approach your workload in a more calm and composed state.

Tip 4: Scheduling your studying

Scheduling. This one is a bit of a hit or miss, but I feel like it’s important to mention. My time management skills definitely went out the window when I was on my gap-year, as I didn’t have to stick to such a rigid timetable. Considering this, I think it is important to approach your workload bit by bit, not trying to tackle a mountain load all at once. Scheduling can look different for everyone; it is not necessarily dependent on drawing a physical weekly timetable and penciling in when you are going to do each piece of work (although this can be a good approach for some). By just telling yourself that for one hour you are going to focus on one specific project, or on one day of the week you are going to do one of your essays, it can help you to follow through and approach your work in more manageable sections.

Overall, returning to studying after taking a gap-year can certainly be a struggle. I have faced a whirlwind of different challenges and emotions, many of which I attribute to my gap-year. But these tips have really helped me get over some of the tough times and I hope they can provide you with a sense of comfort and hope that it is achievable.