Protests take place on University of Manchester campus with debate demonstrations and statues taken

On October 31, a debate, set up by President and Vice Chancellor Duncan Ivison, titled “Is antizionism antisemitism?’ sparked protest by pro-Palestine student protesters.

This was just one demonstration during the week, with protesters from the national group ‘Palestine Action’ removing two statues of the first President of Israel, Chaim Weizmann, from the Chemistry Building.

The debate was held in Whitworth Hall, with the starting time delayed by 45 minutes due to the protest.

Described as a chance to “debate the controversial topics of antizionism and antisemitism”, various pro-Palestine groups on campus called for the cancellation of the event leading up to October 31.

Chair of ‘North West Friends of Israel’ Raphi Bloom and founder of The Muslim Debate Initiative Abdullah Al Anadlusi were invited to discuss.

The event description acknowledges that “not all members of these communities share the same views on these issues”. Additionally, audience members could send in questions to be debated.

Attendants were advised that “No banners, large bags or placards will be allowed at the event”.

Duncan Ivison gave opening remarks at the event saying “It’s never been more important to maintain our values of tolerance and understanding towards each other”.

According to Manchester Leftist Action, University of Manchester students and staff were involved in the interruption.

Footage from their Instagram page (October 31) showed protesters shouting “Shame on this university”, “No to Normalisation” and “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”.

Some in the crowd are seen shouting “Out, out, out” to protestors as they are escorted from the premises by campus security.

In a statement, Vice Chancellor Duncan Ivison said:

“We regularly host many events which discuss all sides of the current conflict in the Middle East, including a debate last week in Whitworth Hall. Although attempts were made to stop the event, it proceeded in full, and as difficult as the discussion was, different perspectives on the conflict were aired and debated, as they should be”.

Additionally on November 2, demonstrators from Manchester-based ‘Palestine Action’ (founded in 2020) took two busts which they claimed where of the first President of Israel Chaim Weizmann from the Chemistry Building.

Greater Manchester Police has now confirmed that one of the statues was of Harold Baily Dixon, a previous University of Manchester academic.

Social media posts from ‘Palestine Action‘ [as of November 14] state the “sculptures” were of Chaim Weizmann.

The incident occurred around midnight and Greater Manchester Police have been notified.

Weizmann lectured at the University of Manchester in the Department of Chemistry, during the early 1900s.

Palestine Action’s social media shows videos of the vandalised statues with the words ‘SMASH’ and ‘ZIONISM’ in red paint.

Another post shows both statues wearing keffiyeh with the caption “Weizmann is now under Palestine Action’s control”.

An additional social media post on November 5 displays one of the busts with its head removed, accompanied by the caption “First bust of Weizmann is dead. Soon, his zionist project will be too!”

News outlets such as the BBC, the Times and Manchester Evening News all reported on the incident.

The group’s actions have been condemned both by Andy Burnham, (the Mayor of Greater Manchester) and the University of Manchester.

A statement from the Vice-Chancellor Duncan Ivison described the intruders’ actions as an “act of vandalism” and stated that “we have notified police, who are investigating”.

As of November 8, a 25-year-old man was arrested in relation with these events by Greater Manchester Police .