Morning Glory: ‘Definitely Maybe’ the newest sweet spot in the Northern Quarter

A new addition has landed in the Northern Quarter – Morning Glory, the latest café to join Manchester’s buzzing coffee scene. Sitting pretty on Oldham Street, the spot is run by local content creator Zack Hipps, who calls the venture a “love-letter to the city and its food scene” and “the most Manchester place in Manchester”.

Step inside and you’re instantly greeted by a burst of Mancunian pride: the interiors are drenched in bold yellow and black walls. It’s small with just 12 seats, but cosy and designed with character. The kind of place you’d pop into once and easily find yourself returning to.

Food-wise, Morning Glory keeps things proudly local. Pastries come straight from Manchester bakeries like Vanilli’s in Ancoats, while the drinks menu taps into suppliers such as Kyoto Matcha. The approach is simple: quality ingredients and a menu that changes often enough to keep regulars interested – think freshly made sandwiches and unique bakes that push beyond the usual coffee shop staples.

When The Mancunion dropped by, we sampled a few standouts:

Iced Matcha with Raspberry Syrup: Uniquely, this comes in a chilled can prepared in-house, making it a grab-and-go option that still feels premium. The flavour leans tart and refreshing, not overly sweet, making it a clever twist on a matcha latte – especially for those who prefer sharper flavours.

Vegan Tofu Bagel: A hearty option that still feels light. The bagel itself was perfectly chewy, stuffed with firm tofu, creamy hummus, crisp cucumber, and juicy tomato. It's refreshing, balanced, and manages to taste even better than it looks, which is not an easy feat.

Vegan Matcha Raspberry Bun: The star of the show. A soft green bun flecked with dried raspberries, topped with a swirl of matcha cream. Sweet, fluffy, and well-balanced, it hits that sweet spot between indulgent and not-too-rich. The kind of pastry you'd happily walk across town for.

On top of that, Morning Glory will be serving up a rotating line-up of bagels; from grilled peach with goat’s cheese and chilli jam, to roast chicken with smoked garlic mayo, or a classic ham-and-cheese stack. And with a morning coffee-and-bagel combo for just £5, it’s the kind of deal that works just as well for a between-lecture snack as it does for a much-needed hangover cure.

To celebrate their launch on Saturday 30 August at 9 am, the café is pulling out the stops. The first 100 customers through the door will snag a free drink, and three lucky visitors will win golden tickets, granting free coffee every single day for a whole year.

As students, we’re always on the hunt for cheap eats, caffeine fixes, and places with personality – and Morning Glory delivers all three. It’s affordable, vibey, and feels fresh in a city already overflowing with coffee shops. Only a 30-minute walk from campus, it’s definitely maybe worth a visit.

For more updates, follow Morning Glory on Instagram or check out their website.