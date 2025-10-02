Three dead after stabbing at Manchester synagogue

On the morning of the October 2 2025, police officers were called to Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall, Greater Manchester.

Witnesses reported a car being driven towards members of the public, and one man being stabbed.

Firearms officers were deployed to the scene where one man believed to be the offender was shot, and at 9:41 am paramedics were sent to treat members of the public for injuries.

A bomb disposal unit was later called to the scene. A loud bang was heard at around 14:30 which Greater Manchester Police have stated was a result of specialist police gaining access to the suspect’s vehicle.

Three people have died following the incident, including the suspected perpetrator. Greater Manchester Police have confirmed that “three other members of the public remain in serious condition”.

Meanwhile, Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham has thanked the Greater Manchester Police and synagogue security for their response, as well as describing “risks of further harm to the public” as “reduced but not removed”.

The incident comes on Yom Kippur, a major holy day in the Jewish calendar, and Keir Starmer has stated that “additional police assets” will be deployed to synagogues across the country.

The Prime Minister is cutting short his trip to Denmark to chair an emergency COBRA meeting, and has stated he is “appalled by the attack” and that his “thoughts are with the loved ones of all those affected”.

The University of Manchester Students’ Union has released a statement on the incident:

“We are shocked and horrified by the events at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue this morning. The thoughts of everyone at the University and the Students’ Union go out to those affected and their loved ones.

This holiest day in the Jewish calendar should be a time to come together in peaceful reflection and contemplation, but instead we know many in our community, especially our Jewish community, will be feeling worried and deeply distressed by what has happened.

We are here to support you and both the University and Students’ Union offer a range of wellbeing services (including some that are available 24/7) through the Student Support website and the Students’ Union Advice Centre.

You may also reach out to the University’s Jewish Chaplain, Rabbi Eli Simon who is based in Fallowfield and can be contacted at: [email protected]

Remember that you can also download the SafeZone app, which you can use to call for help 24/7 should you need it whilst on the University campus (including across residences at Fallowfield and Victoria Park) or contact campus support and security on 0161 306 9966. You can also find the number on the back of your university ID card”.

For anyone impacted by these events, the above resources are available to all students. Additionally, you can access the 24 hour mental health helpline at 0800 953 0285.