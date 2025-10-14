Skip to main content
maemurphy
14th October 2025

Manchester Literature Festival: must-see events

Discover what amazing literary events are on at Manchester Literature Festival.
Categories: ,
TLDR
Manchester Literature Festival: must-see events
Sayaka Murata. Credit: Wikimedia Commons, Hreinn Gudlaugsson

The Manchester Literature Festival is back for another year with some amazing events to come. Running from 11th – 26th October, with events running into November, the Festival offers a unique opportunity for audiences to interact with some of the world’s greatest writers. Set in literary venues across Manchester, every event is an opportunity to share your passion for literature whilst hearing from some amazing speakers.

This year is the 20th anniversary of the Manchester Literature Festival, which welcomes hundreds of writers and readers. We are delighted to share that we will be covering this year’s events. Here is a quick preview of what we’re looking forward to:

Samantha Shannon & Saara El-Arifi

Tuesday 14 October, 7pm

Location: Contact

Samantha Shannon speaking. Manchester Literature Festival.
Samantha Shannon. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Join the Manchester Literature Festival for an evening of dystopian and fantasy fiction with Samantha Shannon (The Bone Season) and Saara El-Arifi (Faebound). Together, Shannon and El-Arifi will explore epic storytelling and the processes behind character creation.

« Get your ticket »

Sayaka Murata

Saturday 18 October, 7pm

Location: Central Library

Sayaka Murata, Manchester Literature Festival
Sayaka Murata. Credit: Wikimedia Commons, Hreinn Gudlaugsson

Literary phenomenon Sayaka Murata (Convenience Store Woman) explores intimacy and reproduction through her provocative new novel Vanishing World. In this new novel, Murata imagines a world where sex is taken out of reproduction – stripping the world of a need for romance, instead opting for functional family units.

« Get your ticket »

Irvine Welsh

Sunday, 19th October, 7:30 pm

Location: HOME

Irvine Welsh
Irvine Welsh. Credit: Wikimedia Commons, Tim Duncan

Choose life. Choose love. Choose to go to An Evening with Irvine Welsh? One of Scotland’s most iconic writers, Welsh takes us back to Trainspotting in his new novel Men in Love. Set during the birth of rave culture, Welsh returns to the lives of Spud, Renton, Sick Boy, and Begbie on their quest for love.

« Get your ticket »

Jung Chang

Sunday 19 October 2025, 2:00 pm

Location: Central Library

Jung Chang signs to pledge support to the Convention for Modern Liberty.
Jung Chang pledges support to the Convention for Modern Liberty. Credit: Wikimedia Commons, Guy Atchkinson

Memoirist Jung Chang discusses Fly, Wild Swans in an evening at Manchester Central Library. This is the sequel to Wild Swans, an account of Chang’s family banned in mainland China since publication.

« Get your ticket »

Kate Mosse

Monday 20 October, 7:00 pm

Location: Central Library

Kate Mosse.
Kate Mosse. Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Kate Mosse, bestselling author and Founder Director of the Women’s Prizes, joins Manchester Literature Festival to discuss her new non-fiction book, Feminist History for Every Day of the Year. Mosse is also running another session on the same day about how writers can get published – be sure to check this out!

« Get your ticket »

Bora Chung & Susan Barker

Tuesday 21 October, 7:00 pm

Location: Waterstones Deansgate

Bora Chung speaking. Manchester Literature Festival.
Bora Chung. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Bora Chung (Cursed Bunny) and Susan Barker (The Incarnations) are the perfect literary combo to kick off your spooky season. It promises to be a chilling evening discussing their new novels, Chung’s The Midnight Timetable and Barker’s Old Soul.

« Get your ticket »

Zadie Smith

Tuesday 4 November, 7:30 pm

Location: RNCM

Zadie Smith speaking. Manchester Literature Festival.
Zadie Smith. Credit: Wikimedia Commons, David Shankbone

One of our most distinctive contemporary literary voices, Zadie Smith joins Manchester Literature Festival to discuss her new book Dead and Alive. In this new essay collection, she explores the impact of influential artists from Toyin Ojih Odutola to Stormzy. Smith is the best-selling author of The Fraud, On Beauty, Swing Time, NW and White Teeth – as well as the recipient of numerous awards, including the Women’s Prize.

« Get your ticket »

Jeanette Winterson

Tuesday 11 November, 7:00 pm

Location: RNCM

Jeanette Winterson speaking. Manchester Literature Festival.
Jeanette Winterson. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Forty years after her debut novel Oranges are not the only fruit, Jeanette Winterson makes her much-anticipated return with One Aladdin Two Lamps. Winterson examines the legendary story of Shahrazad to break down who we trust and why. This is a chance to see one of Britain’s most influential writers (and a professor at UOM) discuss reading, rewriting, and subverting tried narratives.

« Get your ticket »

Mae Murphy

Mae Murphy

More Coverage

Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights will be terrible

Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights will be terrible

Emerald Fennell’s upcoming Wuthering Heights adaptation will be a terrible, superficial adaptation with no reverence for its source material
The 6 best bookshops and libraries in Manchester

The 6 best bookshops and libraries in Manchester

Manchester is known all too well for football. But what about its literary scene? Named a UNESCO City of Literature in 2017, Manchester has a rich literary history. So many novelists have found their inspiration here, from John Cooper Clarke to Thomas De Quincy. Anthony Burgess was born and raised here, with the Mancunian dialect […]
Why classic novels are so timeless

Why classic novels are so timeless

Despite all the latest books coming out, there is a reason why certain names, Mark Twain, Jane Austen, Charles Dickens, Scott Fitzgerald (amongst others) remain some of the most celebrated authors to this day. Why is this? Elizabeth Gray writes in the Medium that not only is it the treasurable insight into history, and window […]
From ‘Pointless’ to plots: are Richard Osman’s books worth the read?

From ‘Pointless’ to plots: are Richard Osman’s books worth the read?

As well as being a prominent TV personality, Richard Osman has been doling out murder mysteries for years, but are his books as good as they say?

Popular Articles