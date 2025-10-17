Skip to main content
17th October 2025

The World Transformed 2025 takes on Manchester

Radical politics, arts, and culture were brought to Manchester this October as The World Transformed celebrated its 2025 return
The World Transformed (TWT) brought radical politics, arts, and culture to Manchester this 9-12 October 2025. Hosted in Hulme, the four-day festival saw more than 50 groups from across the left-wing movement join together to shape the future of left strategy.

From its establishment in 2016 until its last event in 2023, TWT was held as an unaffiliated fringe event that ran during the Labour Party conference. Emerging as an attempt to revitalise the left’s presence at the conference, TWT has grown to become “the biggest left-wing multi-day event in Britain”. TWT describe their annual event as being guided by the principles of socialism, creativity, and collaboration

This year marked a change for TWT, as organisers say its 2025 return is “liberated from the shadow of the Labour Party for the first time”, with the Labour Party conference having already taken place during the weekend of 27 September.

Ahead of the festival, the Instagram account for TWT posted an overview announcement: “This is a national gathering for coordination and strategy across our movement. A programme of talks and workshops on critical issues, plus arts and culture, will surround daily mass assemblies.”

The post added: “It’s time to bring the arguments and debates into the open. From there we can move forward together.”

In attendance were MPs Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana, who met in The Niamos on 10 October to discuss their aims for the ‘Your Party’ founding conference. Joined by leading left-wing figures from the Workers’ Party of Belgium, La France Insoumise and Die Linke, conversation centred around the role of political parties in transformative change.

The following day, Green Party leader Zack Polanski met with students and academics in a ‘Q&A’ session held at the Students’ Union of the University of Manchester, in an event facilitated by the Manchester Young Greens; the youth and student branch of the Green Party.

Also featuring at the festival were international and national delegates from trade unions, tenant groups and grassroots political organisations, along with independent activists, local organisers and the politically curious.

