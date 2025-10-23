Sunday 12 October saw the introduction of the EU’s new Entry/Exit System (EES), which is changing the way border checks work in the 29 Schengen Area countries across Europe.

These 29 countries of the Schengen area are listed on the UK government website and are all the EU members except the Republic of Ireland and Cyprus, as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.

With most British and other non-EU nationals impacted by this new system, it is important to know what to expect upon your next trip to a Schengen Area country.

What is the EES?

The EES is the EU’s new border management system for the Schengen Area, which aims to make checks more efficient, speed up the process of cross-border travel and curb irregular migration. It will gradually replace passport stamps and, instead, store entry and exit information digitally.

It should be noted that, since neither the Republic of Ireland nor Cyprus are part of the Schengen Area, the EES will not apply when travelling to either of those countries, despite them both being members of the EU.

What should I expect when next travelling to a Schengen Area country?

The EES is being rolled out gradually across the Schengen Area’s external borders, with full implementation by 10 April 2026. You will not be required to provide any information prior to your travel date.

Upon your first trip across a border with EES implementation, you will be required to scan your fingerprints, as well as have a photo taken by a passport control officer, which will then be recorded in a digital file. If you are flying, this will be upon arrival at your destination. If you are travelling to the EU by car, train or ferry, this will be before you leave the UK.

With so many British and other non-EU nationals requiring a digital file, there are likely to be longer queues at passport control during the initial phase of the EES.

How long will this data be valid?

Your EES record will be valid for three years. You will only be required to provide a fingerprint or a photo when entering and exiting if you travel to the Schengen Area again during this time. Once this three-year period has expired, your fingerprints and photo will need to be retaken before re-entering the Schengen Area.

Are the rules changing on how long I can stay in the Schengen Area?

No, if you do not possess a visa, you will still be able to stay in the Schengen Area for a maximum of 90 days within a 180-day period as before.

Which nationals are exempt from the EES?

Nationals of any Schengen Area country, as well as the Republic of Ireland and Cyprus, are exempt from the EES. If you are a national of one of these countries, you will simply be required to present your passport to a border control officer. If you are neither a British national nor a national of one of these countries, you will also be required to submit your biometric details before entering the Schengen Area.

How will this affect me if I am currently on, or will shortly be starting, a semester or year abroad?

Holders of residence permits and long-stay visas are also exempt from the EES. However, you will be required to register your fingerprints and photo during your first trip to a Schengen Area country after your visa expires, as long as you are not exempt for another reason.