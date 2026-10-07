Pro-Life stall blocked by protesters at Societies Fair 2026

The Pro-Life society’s stall was blocked by a group of protesters on 25th September, the last day of the Societies’ Fair, holding a banner with the words “DESTROY PRO-LIFE SOC”.

They also interacted with passersby, who asked questions about the scene.

The protesters were handing out leaflets with QR codes: one that led to the @stopmanchesterprolife Instagram account and a second that led to MSI Reproductive Choices, an organisation that supports women’s and girls’ reproductive rights. They also interacted with passersby, who asked questions about the scene, and they provided a charity bucket to collect physical donations.

Behind the protesters was the Pro-Life Society’s table, which appeared untouched. Three representatives from the Pro-Life society, including the president, were there.

The Pro-Life Society has been a topic of debate amongst the student population since its inception. In 2024, there were protests against the society and even an unsuccessful petition calling for its disbandment.

The Mancunion interviewed members of the society in November of last year, during which they discussed their beliefs, their ties to external organisations, and the controversial Charlie Kirk vigil that they held on campus.

Both groups declined to speak on the situation during the fair, but were approached for comment by The Mancunion after the event.

A spokesperson from the Pro-Life society said:

“We were very disappointed that the protestors blocked our stall during Fresher’s fair, since this limited our expression of free speech and prevented other students from being able to approach the stall. The protestors stayed in front of our stall for about 4 hours. [Student Union Staff] asked the protestors to move slightly so that the stall would be accessible, but this was mostly ineffectual.”

A spokesperson from Manchester Leftist Action said:

“Since the university will not take measures against bigotry and dangerous pseudoscience on campus, we decided to give students an opportunity to show their opposition in a way that directly supports people in need of abortion care.

During the fair, we stood by the Pro-Life Society’s stall and engaged passers by, explaining what the group stood for and encouraging them to show their opposition by donating to our collection for MSI UK. […] we were still surprised at the level of support and generosity we received.

[…] If the Pro-Life Society attempts to garner support on campus, we will be there to make sure that their efforts are in vain, and we encourage other students to get involved.

[…] Through our presence at the fair, we raised over £100. We would like to thank the Pro-Life Society as without them, we would not have been able to raise this money, which will go towards the necessary work of providing abortion care to people across the UK.”