Cookie cutter perfect biscuits

Perfect as an inexpensive yet thoughtful Christmas present

Photo: Lily Carden
Are you looking for cheap yet thoughtful Christmas presents for your friends? Look no further, here’s your solution. These cookies look great and all you need to do is get together the ingredients (which I’d wager you already have) and buy a pretty tin from a pound shop or Home Sense. If you really can’t get a tin then stack half a dozen or so up on a cellophane sheet and tie with a pretty ribbon. These cookies taste great and can be personalised to taste with cocoa powder — or ground ginger for a festive spin.

Makes 12-24 depending on cutter size (one box worth plus a few for you)

Prep time: 15 minutes + 30 minute chill
Cooking time: 10-12 minutes

Ingredients:
150g soft butter
100g muscovado sugar
1 large egg
250g plain flour
1tsp baking powder
1tsp vanilla extract or paste
optional 1tbsp cocoa powder or ½tsp ground ginger

Beat the butter and sugar together in a large bowl until light and fluffy. Add the egg and stir until incorporated. Sift the flour and baking powder into the bowl and mix to form a dough.

Wrap the dough in cling film and leave in the fridge to firm up for 30 minutes to an hour. Meanwhile line trays with greaseproof paper.

Liberally flour your work surface and rolling pin before rolling the chilled dough to 1cm thick. Cut into your preferred shape (stars are great, as are bells and gingerbread men but if all else fails just use the rim of a clean glass). Lay the cut biscuits on the prepared trays (they don’t really spread so you don’t need to leave big gaps). Repeat until you run out of trays/dough and cook in the hot oven for 10-12 minutes until lightly golden. Transfer to wire racks to cool before packing into the tin and presenting to your friends.

Posted 6 December, 2016

