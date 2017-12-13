Review: Grub Christmas food fair

The Christmas spirit is definitely alive at Grub this month. Grub is a food fair held every weekend at the Fairfield Social Club and this month it’s (of course) Christmas themed. Their lovely and cozy fairy-lit warehouse is now joined by an amazing Christmas tree, loads of Christmas decorations and the festive smell of mulled wine.

The people at Grub always pay a lot of attention and put great effort into getting the festival atmosphere just right and this time a little bit of Christmas cheer is sprinkled all over the place and you can definitely feel it. At the entrance I was greeted by a lovely security guard and saw friendly and smiley faces wherever I turned.

On a Saturday there are usually around six food carts all with their unique recipes and most of them are very vegan friendly as well, although if you’re looking for all things vegan, their PlantPowered Sundays are the place to be.

It was a touch disappointing that the food was not Christmas themed, save for the gold star-shaped doughnuts at YesDoughnuts. However, you can expect some truly amazing food, fresh made to order and some lovely craft (vegan) beers and let’s not forget the mulled wine.

The food I had was from Marchador Tacos, Purely Pizza and YesDoughnuts. To go with the name, I’ve chosen a mix of tacos from Marchador Tacos. Vegan chorizo, refried beans, pulled jackfruit, all perfectly spicy and a truly fresh and filling experience. Next was the pizza at PurelyPizza and what I thought would be just a plain marinara pizza with mushrooms turned out to be exactly that. However I don’t say plain here as a bad thing. It was familiar comfort food, very tasty and very fun to watch coming out of a wood-fired oven.

For desert YesDoughnuts have outdone themselves in the vegan doughnut department. Their peanut butter and jelly doughnut was one of the fluffiest and tastiest desert I’ve ever had. It was the perfect combination of sweet and salty, perfect amount of dough to filling ratio and a nice peanut crunch to compliment the creamy filling.

Drink-wise, their Lemon drizzle IPA is spot on and the mulled wine is in my opinion far better than the one you’ll find at the Manchester Christmas Markets, and that is because the amount of sugar Grub uses in theirs isn’t meant to turn the thing into a mulled syrup.

To top it all off, at the end me and my friends all got some cheesy jokes from the Christmas crackers Grub provided and it was the perfect ending. Overall I’d say that the people at Grub know how to create some of the most memorable experiences centered around food . Join them for the next couple of weeks for the Christmas Fair and their New Year’s Eve House Party at Fairfield Social Club and get ready to have all your senses blown away.