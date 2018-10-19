King of the North dates announced

The University of Manchester eSports society have officially announced the dates for the upcoming ‘King of the North’ eSports tournament, scheduling the event to run on the 1st to the 2nd of December, 2018, in MediaCityUK in Salford. This winter’s competition is to be the sixth installment of the tournament, with the previous one taking place in March of this year.

King of the North is the largest student-run eSports tournament in the United Kingdom, and its March edition attracted university eSports teams from all around the country. The University of Portsmouth, The University of Birmingham, and the University of Warwick walked away with the bragging rights for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), Overwatch, and League of Legends (LoL) respectively.

The tournament in December will again feature CS:GO, LoL, and Overwatch, but has also added Rainbow 6 Siege to its roster. As well as being available live for those in attendance, the matches taking place over the weekend will stream on Twitch, as will the qualifiers, which will take place over the next two weekends, the 27th-28th of October and the 3rd-4th of November.

Tickets will cost £3 in advance and £4 on the door, with a bulk discount of ten tickets for £20 also available.

The full statement from the UoM eSports Society reads, “The University of Manchester Esports Society, in partnership with the University of Salford, is proud to announce King of the North VI. The UK’s largest student-run gaming festival is back for its sixth iteration! Join us at MediaCityUK in Salford on the 1st and 2nd of December 2018 for a day of competition, rivalries, and everything esports.

“This year we’ll be hosting the NUEL’s CS:GO University Championship finals and USL’s Rainbow 6 Siege finals as well as our own League of Legends and Overwatch tournament finals. Entry to our tournaments is free with sign-ups open now! Whether you’re a player or not, there will be plenty of entertainment over the weekend to excite you.

“Ticket sales are now online, and you can check out our website for more details at uomesports.co.uk. We look forward to seeing you all soon!”