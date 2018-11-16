GMP to keep a ‘watchful eye’ over Manchester Christmas markets

Manchester Christmas markets have opened in the city centre, with the police promising to keep a ‘watchful eye’ to ensure the safety of visitors. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) and Manchester City Council will be working to make sure measures are in place to keep shoppers safe during the festive period.

Armed police will be making an appearance throughout the city during Christmas events, with the sight now commonplace at large events in the city.

Councillor Pat Karney, Manchester’s Christmas spokesperson, said: “We expect millions of people to visit Manchester during Christmas and we owe a huge thank you to our emergency services who will be visible throughout the season. Their presence is welcome as we all enjoy the festivities and it’s important to remember that it’s their dedication that keeps us safe year round.”

Barriers will be in place at Albert Square, where the markets are located. Police have told visitors to remain cautious during the Christmas period and urged them to report anything suspicious to security and police officers immediately.

Cherie Buttle, Chief Inspector for Manchester City Centre said: “Security plans are in place for the Christmas markets and visitors can expect to see high visibility policing across the city centre in the run-up to Christmas.

“The safety and security of all those attending and involved in the markets is a priority for us over the coming weeks and I want to reassure the public that Manchester is a safe place to come and enjoy the festivities.”