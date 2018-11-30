Fallowfield favourite The Font to close

Popular student bar and café The Font has announced that its Fallowfield branch is to close permanently. The bar, situated on Wilmslow Road, is directly opposite the Owens Park and Oak House halls of residences

Posting on its Facebook page, The Font said: “It has been an absolute privilege to have been part of Fallowfield for so long and the many memories we’ve made will not be forgotten.”

The Font has served as a bar, notable for offering its renowned £2 cocktails, as well as a café, serving hot food throughout the day. Its upstairs room was regularly hired out by University of Manchester student societies for their socials.

It also announced its final closing date of the 15th December, inviting customers to “come one and all, and celebrate our amazing decade south of the city centre and have one last big hoorah with us on Friday, 14th December.”

Doug Simpson, manager of The Font and quizmaster of its weekly ‘Fontum Quizzics’ night, expressed his dismay at the prospect of no longer hearing questions such as “Cheapest £2 cocktail?”, “When’s it 2-4-1?”, and — referring to the novelty drinks the menu has to offer — “You get a Freddo?!”

The Font creative director Jude Wainwright has said: “The time we have spent here in Fallowfield has been enriching and fulfilling, and we’d just like to take this opportunity to give the biggest thank you to all of our staff and regulars, past and present. I cannot express how much you have meant to us.”

The Font opened in Fallowfield in 2008, taking over the site’s previous occupier, Sofa. Its lease is due to end in December. Instead of renewing the lease, management have decided instead to concentrate on its other Font bars.

The Font’s Manchester city centre site, located on New Wakefield Street, and its Chorlton site will continue to remain open.

The news comes after Fallow Café, another of Fallowfield’s bars frequented by students, closed down earlier this year.