All I want for Christmas is something to do

It’s that time of year again! With exam pressure mounting as high as the pile of mince pies in your parents’ house beckoning you to return for the holidays, it can be easy to get snowed under by all of the work and revision you need to get done before you leave campus. All the heavy books in your bag can make it difficult to get into the festive spirit. For that reason, we have compiled a list of events happening around campus that are sure to have you giddy with the festive spirit before you head home. We won’t mince our words (just our pies) so read on to find out all about our favourite Christmas picks.

We all know that the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear, so to start off, the Manchester A Cappella Society are holding their annual winter showcase on December 11th at Club Academy. With a collection of songs from the brilliantly named Fantastic Beats and Where to Find Them, Licence to Trill, One Note Stand, Sedoctaves and Tone Deft, it’s bound to be a festive, fun-filled evening. Tickets are £4 and doors open at 7:00pm. Get your ticket through the link on the Facebook event!

On a similar note, the Manchester Universities Catholic Chaplaincy are hosting their annual Carols by Candlelight at the Holy Name Church on the 12th of December. Something to remind your of your old, school carol concert, standing in your uniform in an absolutely freezing church with your overly enthusiastic music teacher. Conversely, if you were an orchestra member, playing the same descant line on the last verse every… single… year. The singing will be followed by mulled wine and mince pies. If you’ve not bought a box of Lidl’s finest yet, head down to get properly prepared for the festive season.

Test your knowledge on the names of all of Santa’s reindeer or whether Coca-Cola really did change Santa from green to red at the Turing Tap on December 11th at their Christmas Quiz. You could win a £30 bar tab, plus prizes for the best Christmas costume! If quizzes aren’t your thing, their Christmas jumper party might be, with of course prizes for the best (worst) Christmas jumper, plus two for one cocktails all night.

If you need some light comic relief after a semester of growing exam pressure, the University of Manchester Comedy Society have got you covered. Their “X-mas-ish Standup Show” on the 12th of December at Tribeca promises to entertain your revision blues away. Some jokes may even contain a few Christmas elements! Entry is only £2 and proceeds go to charity, so it’d be rude not to really. Grab your tickets from the Facebook page.

The University of Manchester LGBTQ Society are hosting their Christmas themed club night, “OUT” on the 12th of December. A fun night for all those who identify as LGBTQ+ and allies. You can expect some decent music with a few Christmas classics thrown in. It will be a great night to spend with friends before splitting for the holiday. Nice and close to home in Manchester Academy, entry is £4 in advance from Skiddle or £6 on the door, starting at 10pm.

No matter what this time of year means to you, we hope there’s something for everyone on campus. Go forth and lighten your mood and load a little before exams are upon us. Take some time with friends and have a drink – whether alcoholic or not. Most importantly, enjoy each other’s company before the break and the inevitable increase in stress and workload. The Societies team and I hope you have a merry festive period – whatever that means for you.