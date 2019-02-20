Girls on Film live at HOME

Film journalist Anna Smith brings her podcast Girls on Film to HOME for a live recording. Anna will be discussing new films, HOME’s own Celebrating Women in Global Cinema season and the Oscar’s and BAFTA’s recognition of women in film, or lack thereof . Guests Miranda Sawyer and Francine Stock join the podcast and an audience Q&A is on the cards too, of course.

Girls on Film’s live recording at HOME is happening on Wednesday 27 February at 18.30.

Tickets: £6 full / £5 concessions