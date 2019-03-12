SU issues update regarding controversial election

The University of Manchester Students’ Union (SU) has issued a fresh statement saying that the result for the International Students’ officer election will be announced “by the end of the week”.

After last week’s dramatic results evening, the position of International Students’ officer has still not been declared due to the “unprecedented number of complaints” received by the SU about tactics used by certain candidates.

The official SU statement also reveals that action has been taken against “one or more candidates” in the category, but it remains unclear if this means candidates are suspended from the race, or if the statement is just referring to the campaigning ban.

Last week, The Mancunion revealed that Kwame Kwarteng, Dishika Bhalotia, Rana Phool, and Chaudry Anas Riaz had been banned from campaigning in person due to allegations of misconduct. The candidates were running on a ‘slate’ – or common platform.

Anas Riaz was defeated but Kwame Kwarteng and Rana Phool went on to win their elections and will take up the positions of General Secretary and Postgraduate officer in the next academic year.

The Mancunion understands that some candidates running for the position of International Students’ Officer are frustrated due to a lack of communication from the SU and the independent NUS appointed returning officer.

The statement reads: “In light of an eventful and unpredictable close to elections last week and in response to feedback from members which suggests there is confusion around some of the decisions made regarding newly elected officers, the Students’ Union wishes to clarify the position around the remaining vacant post and justify the actions taken to protect the democratic process.

“To ensure the integrity and independence of decision making in the Students’ Union elections, we appoint a Returning Officer who sits outside of the organisation and any structures within the Union. The Returning Officer applies rules and adjudicates on any complaints relating to candidates and the election itself.

“Throughout the voting period, we received complaints about a number of candidates across several roles which were reviewed and resolved by the Returning Officer. However, the election of the International Students’ Officer attracted an unprecedented number of complaints, which caused the Returning Officer to suspend the announcement and take action against one or more candidates. This action is subject to appeal to an independent group of people and they will adjudicate by the end of this week.”

When asked by The Mancunion about the accusations during the campaign, the newly elected General Secretary Kwame said: “[The allegations] made me stronger. They realised they had a tough competitor and so they had to do anything to draw me down. For me, it is part of the competition and you will always have these things happening. For me, it just made me stronger. it made me and my team extremely stronger.”

The newly elected Postgraduate Officer Rana Phool said: “To be very honest, this has affected me a lot. Everyone now knows that our slate has been accused of numerous things, but I was not accused of anything personally throughout the process.

“It saddens me, but at the same time, it makes me strong. I have to rise above, inshallah I will do this and I will prove everything wrong.”