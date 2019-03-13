MANIFF 2019: Awards Ceremony

The awards ceremony came on the final day of the Manchester Film Festival, where film makers and actors came together to celebrate their love of independent film.

The ceremony opened with a tribute to the late Laurelina Garcia-Bertaux, the producer of the film Gerry, and moved on to thank all the cast and crew who were instrumental in the production and operations of the festival. The atmosphere was lively and friendly, as the nine days that the festival had run for had connected all attendees, and raucous applause was heard after every winner was announced.

The evening concluded with the announcement for the winner of the award for Film of the Festival, which was revealed to be Cradle of Champions, directed by Bartle Bull.

The full list of winners of the MANIFF 2019 awards can be found here.