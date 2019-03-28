Manchester Students’ Union March Senate: LIVE!

Good Evening, and welcome to The Mancunion‘s live blog of the University of Manchester Students’ Union Senate meeting for March 2019.

Policy proposals for this month’s Senate include Trans inclusion sport, the SU providing a changing space and whether or not the SU should continue to fund The Mancunion.

Earlier, we broke the news that The Mancunion‘s editorial independence could be threatened by an amendment tabled by SU Liberation and Access Officer Sara Khan alongside the Liberation and Access Committee.

