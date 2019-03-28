Manchester Mancunion Logo

// Breaking News:

Exclusive: Proposed ResLife restructure leaves staff fearing for student well-being

Read More

//Breaking: Exclusive: Proposed ResLife restructure leaves staff fearing for student well-being More

// Live News:

Manchester Students’ Union March Senate: LIVE!

Read More

//Live: Manchester Students’ Union March Senate: LIVE! More

Latest Updates
The University of Manchester Photo: Johsua Poh@Flickr
The University of Manchester Photo: Johsua Poh @Flickr

Manchester Students’ Union March Senate: LIVE!

Written by on . Posted in News

Good Evening, and welcome to The Mancunion‘s live blog of the University of Manchester Students’ Union Senate meeting for March 2019.

Policy proposals for this month’s Senate include Trans inclusion sport, the SU providing a changing space and whether or not the SU should continue to fund The Mancunion.

Earlier, we broke the news that The Mancunion‘s editorial independence could be threatened by an amendment tabled by SU Liberation and Access Officer Sara Khan alongside the Liberation and Access Committee.

Be sure to check back for live updates of all the night’s events!

 

 

Tags: Manchester, Manchester Students' Union, Manchester SU, march senate, senate, su

6:07 pm

Sam Honey

We’re about to get started…

We’re about to kick off…
Media Group

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This