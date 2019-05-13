Preview: Boomtown Line Up 2019

The renowned Boomtown Fair boasts an impressive line up of acts spanning an array of eclectic genres. Hundreds of artists span across fourteen unique districts to create this year’s ‘Radical City’. The surreal expanse of this festival is easy to get lost in, so let me give you a quick tour.

First stop: The headliners. Last year featured high quality performances from Limp Bizkit, Die Antwoord, and in particular Gorillaz. Although certainly hard to follow on from last year, this year promises to deliver.

R&B singer songwriter Ms Lauren Hill takes to the ‘Lions Den’ stage where you can expect an empowering performance. On the same stage, listen to the sound of The Streets, proving garage music to be well and truly alive in the year 2019 as they continue to reign. Finally, super-group Prophets of Rage take over the ‘Town Centre’ stage. Composed of members from Rage Against The Machine, Cyprus Hill, and Public Enemy, the mix of rap and rock will be sure to scramble your brains in the best way possible.

The ‘Lion’s Den’ sits in a natural amphitheatre, with an impressive stage acting as a temple for jungle, reggae, and dancehall. As well as hosting two of the headliners, the district is home to many of this years biggest names. For one, Groove Armada are set to deliver big beats to the Boomtown crowd. General Levy’s performance will not be one to miss, a legend on the jungle scene. On the lighter side, UB40 and Chronixx bring some excellent reggae to the mix.

Naturally, the ‘Town Centre’ is at the heart of this festival. Prepare to be immersed into the city, with the creative staging that Boomtown is known for. This district is a real melting pot, ranging from classic hip hop from Salt-N-Pepa to unapologetically aggressive punk from Slaves. The Boomtown experience is incomplete without a trip here.

Although new to this year, ‘Area 404’ hosts some of the strongest talent. Featuring here, mesmerising electronica from Four Tet, hardcore techno from Carl Cox and another jungle master: Congo Natty. Embodying this years theme of environment, Whistlers Green will provide a number of workshops as well as performances by Little Dragon and Kate Tempest. The ‘Relic’ district is also worth a gander with drum and bass sets from Chase and Status and Shy FX.

There certainly seems to be something for everyone at Boomtown this year, with this snapshot not even coming close to covering half of it.

To explore the city yourself and for ticket and travel info go to the Boomtown website. Boomtown festival is happening on Matterley Estate near Winchester, Hamshire, on August 7th to the 12th. Don’t miss out on the chance to be a a part of Boomtown’s Chapter Eleven, A Radical City.