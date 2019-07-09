Single Review: She Could Get Better by Bright Orange Spectacle

Although still fairly new to the indie pop scene, the “millennial glam” Brighton-born Bright Orange Spectacle (BOS) ooze confidence and a distinct charm with their debut single release ‘She Could Get Better’.

With an ambitious, punchy, and catchy song structure, this stylish single could fit right into the opening credits of the next romcom film craze. Consisting of singer/songwriter Charlie Sinclair, guitarist Matthew Berry, bassist Rooney Durrant, drummer George Le Page, and percussionist Jack Fletcher, BOS are already on their way to soundtracking the remaining hot summer days.

Brimmed with a variety of instrumental dimensions whilst adding a refreshing twist on Brit indie-pop’s finest Scouting for Girls and Razorlight, Bright Orange Spectacle have also clearly indulged in a range of influences spanning a number of genres with glimmers of a Bowie-esque attitude and a tempo matching The Knack.

‘She Could Get Better’ is pop music in all its glory. But it’s more than just that, it’s multi-dimensional and it evokes nostalgia, even when you haven’t even experienced its storyline.

With an equally vibrant video to match directed by JGR Fletcher, Bright Orange Spectacle’s dazzling track will undoubtedly make a perfect lead for the band’s live performances. After touring the south of England with a number of sold-out shows, Bright Orange Spectacle are certainly a trendy outfit to keep on your radar.

‘She Could Get Better’ is available on 7” vinyl along with a new B Side ‘(I was Never) Right For You’ exclusive to Flying Vinyl.

Tags: Bright Orange Spectacle, brighton, She Could Get Better, Single Review