Butternut Squash Soup: Cheap, Healthy and Delicious
It’s week two and you might have eaten more pesto pasta than you thought humanely possible. Alternatively, you may have consumed so much takeaway and alcohol that you actually want something healthy in your life… Perhaps. Failing that, you may have spent all your money and can now only afford a 65p butternut squash in Lidl. If this is what you seek, then look no further. Here is the ultimate cheap meal; a creamy vegan butternut squash soup. Enjoy in copious amounts and with way more bread than you care to admit.
You will need: (For 4 servings)
- 1 large butternut squash
- 1 vegetable stock cube (if vegan, check contents of stock)
- 4 garlic cloves
- Olive oil
- Rock or sea salt
- Herb of your choice (dried thyme works well)
- An electric hand-mixer, blender or food processor.
Recipe:
- Preheat your oven to 180 degrees.
- Use a veg peeler to remove the skin from the butternut squash then half down the middle and remove the top and bottom. Using a spoon, scoop out the seeds and pulp and enjoy the nostalgic smell that will transport you to pumpkin carving on Halloween as a kid. You can thank me later.
- Once peeled and cored, chop into small chunks and distribute on a baking tray that has a sheet of foil along the bottom (saves on washing up).
- Drizzle in enough olive oil to coat the squash evenly and sprinkle with roughly a heaped teaspoon of salt.
- Peel the garlic cloves and toss them whole into the baking tray. Add dried herbs of your choice! Thyme works particularly well.
- Roast the squash for 20 minutes. It’s done when a fork goes straight through, and when the squash has gained a bit of colour. This roasting step adds more flavour to the finished soup.
- Remove from the oven and add the roasted garlic and squash to a saucepan. Add enough hot vegetable stock to cover the squash and bring to a simmer.
- Once simmered for around 10 minutes, turn off the heat and let it cool for a few minutes before blending.
- Use your blending implement of choice and ensure you try and get it as smooth as possible! Don’t rush!
- If too thick, add more stock and blend. If too thin, cook on a low heat for 20 minutes to reduce some of the excess liquid.
- Taste for seasoning and enjoy!
Written by Elena Meritxell Bradley