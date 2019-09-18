Butternut Squash Soup: Cheap, Healthy and Delicious

It’s week two and you might have eaten more pesto pasta than you thought humanely possible. Alternatively, you may have consumed so much takeaway and alcohol that you actually want something healthy in your life… Perhaps. Failing that, you may have spent all your money and can now only afford a 65p butternut squash in Lidl. If this is what you seek, then look no further. Here is the ultimate cheap meal; a creamy vegan butternut squash soup. Enjoy in copious amounts and with way more bread than you care to admit.

You will need: (For 4 servings)

1 large butternut squash

1 vegetable stock cube (if vegan, check contents of stock)

4 garlic cloves

Olive oil

Rock or sea salt

Herb of your choice (dried thyme works well)

An electric hand-mixer, blender or food processor.

Recipe: