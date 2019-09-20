Hot Right Now: Dantevilles

Old-time favourites, Dantevilles, feature as this week’s Hot Right Now featured artist. Having recently played a sold-out gig at Salford’s Eagle Inn in the wake of their comeback to the music scene, they are impressing fans both old and new with their tight sets and new writing.

It’s the sultry combination of poignant vocals, smooth charisma and easy melodies which makes this band a must-listen at the moment, especially in the aftermath of their latest EP Welcome to the Theatre. The three-track release is a distinct, albeit slightly unimposing reflection, of what is to come from the local foursome. ‘Soundscape’ has been rightly labelled as the highlight of this release, and it possesses an old-fashioned eeriness which compliments the vibe the band is conveying.

Known for their precision writing and great gigs, Dantevilles are a essential part of the best of what the up-and-coming music scene in the city is presenting. Having worked in the past with Courteeners Joe Cross as a production partner, fans are looking forward to their releases over the Autumn tour season. A six-date tour has recently been announced, with shows from London and Bristol to Liverpool. They play the Star and Garter in Manchester on October 26th.

Their Eagle Inn release show was reflective of their longstanding popularity in Manchester. The venue was tightly-packed and full of energy for the headliners who have a reputation for their energised sets and whimsical stage performances. It did not fail to disappoint.

Keep your eyes peeled for tour tickets via their social media platforms very soon.