Survey suggests Manchester students spent £24m on freshers’ week

Manchester students spent £24m over the freshers’ period, according to figures from banking app Yolt.

It surveyed 2,000 students across the country and calculated the average Manchester student spent £325 – £42 more than the UK average of £283.

A breakdown revealed that grocery shopping constituted the majority of spending, with course supplies the second highest expense.

Although often considered central to the student experience, socialising was ranked as third for total costs.

Beverly Agyekum, a third-year Politics and Modern History student at the University of Manchester said: “Everyone thinks freshers’ is expensive because of the partying culture that comes with the period, but in reality it’s expensive because we are settling into a new city and a new home, each year I’ve been in a different accommodation and each year settling into a new place has been expensive.”

Manchester has a reputation for inexpensive student life, having ranked third in a top 10 of affordable student citites compiled by What Uni’s? back in May. A Top Universities list of cheapest student cities placed Manchester in second place.

Cristel Lee, a Yolt employee, remarked that freshers in Manchester were taking advantage of a generous first loan payment.

“Freshers’ is a long-standing tradition at many universities across the UK and is a great introduction to all that student life can offer. For students in Manchester, just like many across the country, the first loan payment is proving all too tempting, with students spending, on average, around 80% of their monthly budget.”

“While students may need to budget especially carefully after splashing out in their first month at university, for the city of Manchester, student spending comes as a welcomed cash-injection, helping to support local restaurants, bars and other shops.”

The beginning of the academic year provides a welcome increase in revenues for establishments across a city that has close to 100,000 students across its three major universities. according to Invest in Manchester.