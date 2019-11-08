Manchester Forecast

Latest News:
SU votes to become ‘pro-choice Union’: Senate 2 round-up Delivery scheme for people living on the streets in Manchester Manchester International Festival contributes £50m to the city Big White Wall comes to UoM Manchester students urged to consider teaching careers Controversial proposal to build on Levenshulme Country Park approved Students accepting unconditional offers 10% more likely to drop out UCU announce plans for eight days of strikes in UK universities What does a general election look like in Manchester’s student constituencies? Number of students seeking sex work doubles in 2019
Manchester Mancunion Logo

// Breaking News:

UCU announce plans for eight days of strikes in UK universities

Read More

//Breaking: UCU announce plans for eight days of strikes in UK universities More

  • Mancunion
  • News
  • Teenager attacked at out-of-control Fallowfield student party
Photo: raver_mikey @Flickr
Photo: raver_mikey @Flickr

Teenager attacked at out-of-control Fallowfield student party

Written on . Posted in News

A teenager was assaulted at a student party in Fallowfield after trying to chuck out gatecrashers.

He told them to leave after they threw a bin through a window and set off a fire extinguisher.

Footage obtained by Manchester Evening News, shows two gatecrashers punching him to the floor before taunting him with comments such as, “that’s what I’m talking about.”

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said: “The victim stepped forward showing courage and asked these individuals to cease their disruptive behaviour, and for his troubles was set upon by a number of youths.”

There were about 90 people at the gathering in Ladybarn Crescent on October 22. Police have asked anybody with information to get in touch, quoting reference number CRI/06AA/0026825/19.

Out-of-control house parties are not unusual in Fallowfield. In fact, at the start of the academic year, The University of Manchester and Manchester Metropolitan renewed a contract to keep security guards patrolling student areas in Fallowfield and Withington to clamp down on loud, anti-social behaviour.

Written by

senior_editor

Tags: assault, crime, Greater Manchester Police, Student Party

Media Group
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap