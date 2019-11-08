Teenager attacked at out-of-control Fallowfield student party

A teenager was assaulted at a student party in Fallowfield after trying to chuck out gatecrashers.

He told them to leave after they threw a bin through a window and set off a fire extinguisher.

Footage obtained by Manchester Evening News, shows two gatecrashers punching him to the floor before taunting him with comments such as, “that’s what I’m talking about.”

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said: “The victim stepped forward showing courage and asked these individuals to cease their disruptive behaviour, and for his troubles was set upon by a number of youths.”

There were about 90 people at the gathering in Ladybarn Crescent on October 22. Police have asked anybody with information to get in touch, quoting reference number CRI/06AA/0026825/19.

Out-of-control house parties are not unusual in Fallowfield. In fact, at the start of the academic year, The University of Manchester and Manchester Metropolitan renewed a contract to keep security guards patrolling student areas in Fallowfield and Withington to clamp down on loud, anti-social behaviour.