Universities renew private security to patrols in Fallowfield

The University of Manchester and Manchester Metropolitan University have renewed a contract to keep security guards patrolling student areas in Fallowfield and Withington.

Equipped with audio and video recording devices, the night security teams will patrol student areas every night during busy university periods such as Freshers’ Week, Halloween, and the end of the semester.

The operation was first launched back in 2016, due to the fact Police nearly 400 student properties in 2015 over noise issues.

The scheme was created with the intention of promoting a better relationship between students and residents.

When called, security staff will visit the property in question and serve a noise abatement notice. Failure to comply could result in students being expelled from their university or even facing prosecution.

While the patrollers are not permitted to enter the student houses themselves, their role is to report the anti-social behaviour to relevant authorities.

That information will be seen by Poppy Humphrey, the Off-Campus Student Affairs Officer – based in Manchester Student Homes. Humphrey can review any issues highlighted and pass on the information to Manchester City Council.

University staff have previously praised the community patrols’ work with reassuring local residents, dealing with disputes, and collecting evidence of disruptive actions.

In a joint statement, the University of Manchester and Manchester Metropolitan University said: “As part of our ongoing commitment to positive relations and enhancing cohesive communities, we are pleased to be able to continue the night-time community patrols for the next academic year.”

“Following continued feedback, it was decided to continue the night-time patrols to provide reassurance and support for both student and long-term residents through our jointly funded Community Neighbourhood Support Team patrols.

“We will monitor nightly reports and feedback from residents to ensure that patrols are focused on the appropriate areas. We will continue to work with all those who live and work in the community to shape these services.”

During term time, the patrol teams will operate between 10pm and 6am every Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.

The University of Manchester Students’ Union have been contacted for comment.