Manchester Forecast

Latest News:
“Claim our bodies. Claim our right. Take a stand. Reclaim the Night.” Strike Two: Lecturers and students take to pickets as pay and pensions dispute ramps up Greater Manchester named as “a bastion of climate action in the United Kingdom” Manchester City Council review plans for city’s “first zero-carbon business district” Council commisssion review of Gay Village Outbreaks of mumps reported at universities across the country The cost of helping students affected by Bolton Cube fire revealed Students call for an official prayer room in the library New mayoral budget to fund more police officers and fire service workers in Greater Manchester Takeaway owner given suspended sentence due to cockroach infestation
Manchester Mancunion Logo
Image: Marco Verch @ Flickr
Image: Nike's new AirZooms, Marco Verch @ Flickr

Shoegate: Nike’s controversial trainers

Written on . Posted in Sport

In October 2019, Eliud Kipchoge broke through a long-standing barrier for distance athletes, running the first sub-two-hour marathon in Austria. Though, in the four months since, the discussion of his achievement has been overshadowed by his trainers of all things!

Nike’s new technology first made headlines in 2016, with the introduction of their Vaporfly running shoes. These trainers were released with the claim that they improved running economy by 4%. To put this into more manageable terms, they should decrease the average marathon time for professionals by 90 seconds.

While this might not seem like much, every second counts for those seeking to break records, and the Vaporflys have helped them do just that.

As already mentioned, Kipchoge’s outstanding run holds an unofficial world record for the fastest marathon ever, and he is not the only record-breaker. British athlete, Paula Radcliffe, saw her time finally defeated after 16 years by Kenyan runner, Brigid Kosgei.

The difference between Radcliffe and Kosgei’s times? 81 seconds.

Without taking away from the unbelievable performance of Kosgei, her use of Nike’s technology appears integral to the new record. The IAAF rulebook states: “shoes must not be constructed so as to give athletes any unfair assistance or advantage.” Do the Vaporflys contradict this? Nike doesn’t believe so.

With the Vaporflys still a hot topic in the world of athletics, Nike has added fuel to the fire by recently announcing the production of a new shoe. They are called the AirZoom Alphafly Next%, and have been hailed by their creators as “another gamechanger.”

Though Nike has ensured that both the Alphaflys and the Vaporflys now conform to the IAAF’s standards, the moralities of their use remains an issue for many. Their technologies are so borderline, that the new sprinting trainer they have released, the Viperfly, has been ruled unacceptable for use.

Nike claims that they will modify the shoe so that it is approved by the IAAF, but the debate lives on.

Written by

editor

Tags: IAAF, Kenya, marathon, Nike, running, Trainer

Media Group
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap