How to celebrate International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day is taking place this weekend so here are some events you may be interested in attending to celebrate over the weekend!

The Women in Media Conference: People’s History Museum – 7th & 8th

Taking place at the People’s History Museum from 10-5 on Saturday and 10-4 on Sunday, there will be a variety of successful women in the media industry discussing their experiences and giving students advice on how to get into the industry. Guest include Nicola Thorp, who has appeared on ITV programmes and writes activist columns for the Metro, Dorothy Byrne on our news journalism panel and Emma Goswell from Gaydio. Also some pretty badass women in conflict journalism, Hannah Lucinda and Sue Turton, will be giving a talk on Sunday. If you would like to attend you can find tickets on Eventbrite or through the Women in Media 2020 Facebook page.

Feminist Collective @ Hatch – 8th

The University of Manchester’s Feminist Society have orgainsied an International Women’s Day event taking place at Hatch from 1-6pm. Join them for a night of female performers, musicians and DJs as well as a market of Manchester’s finest female artists and entrepreneurs at Hatch on Oxford Road for International Women’s Day. In the evening there will be sets from Not Bad For A Girl.

IWD Manchester Walk @ Manchester Cathedral – 7th

Join your sisters from Manchester WI and take part in Manchester’s Walk for Women to celebrate International Women’s Day 2020! Meet us in front of Manchester Cathedral from 12pm (look out for our Manchester WI banner!) ready to set off at 12:30 in a procession through the city centre to St Peter’s Square where we’ll have the chance to enjoy the IWD marketplace, performances and events with other participants.

Pankhurst Centre

Visit the Pankhurst centre for IWD. We’ll be in-conversation during the afternoon with the creators of the fabulous First In The Fight, the brilliant new book about inspirational women who helped to make Manchester the radical city we know and love! So get your questions ready for the author and cover designer, Helen Antrobus and Jane Bowyer!