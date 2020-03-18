MANIFF 2020: Oh, Sorry

Anyone who has ever felt alone and helpless will gravitate towards Oh, Sorry. A story of a young woman, Carly (Madeleine Coghlan), trying to navigate mourning and looking for comfort in her younger brother and then with strangers, only to eventually be forced to confront her denial.

Through a spontaneous night out, Carly attempts to find solace by befriending, dancing, and kissing a stranger, only to feel nothing and begin to re-evaluate her life. Written by Coghlan, and directed by Justin Giddings and Ryan Welsh, the story beautifully captures the feeling of heartbreak and pursuing acceptance.

As someone who has never fully grieved before, this short depicted what I envision that process would be like – messy and complicated. Coghlan’s character, paints a dynamic depiction of loneliness, with moments of it being suppressed.

A scene with Coghlan loudly listening to music and dancing, while chaotically making pancakes, only to be followed by a scene of her desperately craving time with her brother, perfectly captures her attempt at balancing her life.

Her younger brother Sam, played by It and Netflix’s I Am Not Okay With This star Wyatt Oleff, acts as a counterweight to Carly’s mourning showing the complex ways a person processes grief, and the pressure of emotionally supporting others through it.

From a cinematography standpoint, the scenes have incredible lighting, and visually represents what Carly’s mind feels like in the moment. The film encapsulates the wondrous feeling of being adventurous and dancing with a stranger with bright colors, yet also the need for an Uber driver to shut up while you cry and have an emotional breakdown in their car.

Within fifteen minutes, a full world of depth was presented, one which was eloquently written, performed, and captured.