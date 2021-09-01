Catch Since September in Manchester this September

Fresh off the back of winning Little Mix The Search, boyband Since September are hitting the road for their first ever UK tour, appearing at Manchester’s Deaf Institute on 14th September.

The 7th of November was a big day of celebrations. First, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won the US Presidential election (after 4 torturous days of waiting, with narrow margins in swing states ). Since September then won Little Mix The Search (after previously finding themselves in the bottom two)!

Since September now get to join Little Mix on their upcoming Confetti Tour, which was supposed to take place this year but now runs from 9th April – 14th May 2022.

When I interviewed Patrick Ralphson – a member of Since September and a friend of mine – for A Tough Act to Follow, I asked him about the possibility of Since September headlining their own tour.

Well, here we are – Since September are embarking on a 3-date tour this September (of course)!

They will be performing at some awesome, intimate venues, where fans will get to see the band up close and personal. It will be a very different experience to their massive arena tour next year.

Everybody loves a spectacle, but nothing quite beats an intimate gig. Even huge stars that sell out arenas sometimes opt to play at smaller venues to give their fans a more personal experience. Take Madonna’s residency at the London Palladium, or Kylie Minogue’s gig at Gorilla, or the late, great Prince’s gig at Manchester Academy!

It really is remarkable that so early on in their career, Since September are already performing at such a variety of venues.

Since September will be performing some of their own music – including their debut single, ‘Let You Go’ – as well as a few covers.

The boys will be joined by Katie Kittermaster at all three shows.

Kittermaster has quite the resume for somebody so young. Her career started in Dubai when she opened the Global Gift Gala, hosted by Ricky Martin and Eva Longoria and attended by Songwriter Maxwell and rap artist 50 Cent. Martin and Longoria are two of my favourite celebrities, so I am very impressed!

Whilst the London show only has the one opening act, Nottingham also has Bexx, whilst Manchester has Reuben Hester – another Little Mix The Search alumnus!

You can catch Since September in Manchester at the Deaf Institute on Tuesday 14th September 2021 – and then again next year at AO Arena on Friday 6th and Saturday 7th May 2022. The Saturday includes a matinee!

Don’t miss out on these upcoming dates: