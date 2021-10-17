Latest News:
Wales to head racial history education Scotland’s push for LGBTQ+ education Drink spiking on the rise in Manchester Doctor Rashford Nancy Out, Locked Out  Conservative Party Conference Protest: In Pictures 20,000 march down Oxford Road in protest against the Conservative Party “Tory Scum”: Young Conservatives’ flag stolen and graffitied at Freshers Fair AUKUS explained: What you need to know about the new security pact UCU announces strike ballot in October, paving the way for nationwide strike action
Manchester Mancunion Logo
Kinofilm
Photo: Dubai Film Festival 2010, Wikimedia commons

KINOFILM: Festival Preview

Written on . Posted in Film

Kinofilm Manchester International Film Festival returns for the seventeenth year. Taking place between the 19th and the 26th of October, the festival celebrates an assortment of short films made by both English and foreign directors. The festival is renowned for showing some of the most subversive and diverse art films. Whether you are a fan of the British New Wave, Euro Cine or low budget animations, there is something here for everyone.

Photo: KINOFILM 2021

Screenings will take place at the Chapeltown Picture house, located a short walk from the Northern Quarter. The festival also covers a diverse range of themes and genres. The most notable series’ this year are the LGBTQ shorts, the UK student films and the Women in film selection. To add to that, Kinofilm is known for its impressive range of Italian and Spanish features.

The festival is another fantastic chance to attend one of Manchester’s many independent film festivals. The range on offer here is truly staggering. Tickets are still available at https://kinofilm.org.uk/tickets-2/.

Written by

editor

Tags: chapeltown picture house, festival, film festival, International Short Film, Kinofilm, KinoFilm Festival, short films, shorts

Media Group
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap