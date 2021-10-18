In the Beauty Bag #7

Written by Maia Penny.

‘In the Beauty Bag’ is a series at the Mancunion Fashion & Beauty section, in which Manchester students reveal the contents of their beauty bag and share their top beauty secrets. Dive into the beauty routines of your peers to inspire your own!

Name: Maia

Age: 19

Degree: English Literature and Spanish

Degree year: 2nd

Do you stick to a beauty routine?

Yes! I am dedicated to my skincare regime. I do it twice a day, every day, without fail. When it comes to my makeup, I have a routine which I follow on a daily basis (aside from some lazy Sundays) which consists of: tinted moisturiser, concealer, powder, contour, blush, eyebrow pen, eye shadow, mascara, lip liner and gloss.

What are your favorite makeup products?

How long do you have? For eyebrows, I’ve found the Glossier Brow Flick to be revolutionary. The tip looks like a felt tip pen, but it’s actually a tiny pointed brush. This means that you can draw hair-like strokes with unrivalled accuracy. My favourite base products are the bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream (with SPF 30) and the M.A.C Prep + Prime Transparent Finishing Powder. I like my skin to look like skin, so a tinted moisturiser is the obvious choice.

Another product I swear by is That’s swell! XXL Extreme Lip Plumper by Barry M in the shade Clear. It smells divine, think tropical cocktail on the beach, and it’s hailed as a dupe of the much pricier Lip Injection plumping gloss by Too Faced. The last product I’ll recommend is the Too Faced Just Peachy Eyeshadow Palette. It’s not cheap for an eyeshadow palette, but it’s worth every penny. If you’re tired of patchy and unpigmented shades, you need this in your life.

Anything you’re guilty of doing (or not doing)?

Well, if you’re asking… I’d have to admit that I probably don‘t wash my makeup sponge as often as I should. I’ve taken to drenching my sponge in Mario Badecsu Facial Spray with Aloe, Cucumber and Green Tea instead of running to the bathroom to wet it. This means a proper wash for the beauty blender has become a weekly activity rather than a daily one.

Is there anything in particular you like to splurge on?

In many cases it’s hard to differentiate between cheaper and more expensive products, except for the luxurious packaging. But that’s not the case for eyeshadow palettes. They’re worth shelling out for, the product is just better and the blendability will improve your eyeshadow game by leaps and bounds. I’ll also spend a bit more on base products. The health of my skin is important to me, so if I’m going to put a product straight on my skin, I prefer to pick something more natural. Hence my love for bareMinerals. Their products are proven to be good for skin.

What are your favourite skincare products?

I like to keep it simple. I used to have acne and tried a lot of products to banish the spots, but I’ve found that using less products, and opting for more natural options has done wonders. I use the Lavera Basis Sensitiv Cleansing Gel. It melts makeup off and leaves the skin feeling fresh. An added plus – the company is environmentally friendly. Guilt free face wash? Sign me up.

My favourite moisturiser is by Angie B Cosmetics. The company is local to my hometown in Somerset, so I return all the glass jars to be recycled after I finish the products. When my skin needs a little pick me up I use AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution by The Ordinary, they’re both great for resurfacing.

Any beauty secrets?

When I wash my face I use warm water to wash off the makeup and immediately follow it with cold water to close my clean pores. I do the same with hair – I can’t quite stomach a cold shower, but when I get out I rinse my hair in cold water to seal the cuticles and reap the benefits of my conditioner.

Is there a specific product that you are endlessly looking for and still haven’t found the perfect one?

Eyeliner. I’m a fan of a felt tip style liner, I’ve been using Soap and Glory Supercat liner for a long time, but it doesn’t quite hit the spot. I’ve borrowed a Kat Von D Tattoo Liner from a friend before, and it was like a better version of the Supercat, but still not foolproof. I’ve ordered an eyeliner from Glossier. It has the same applicator as my beloved brow pen, so I’m holding out hope, but my verdict still awaits…