Spooky season is upon us; Here’s what Manchester has to offer

In search of something to do this Halloween that doesn’t involve chucking on a pair of horns and drinking way more than intended? Celebrate spooky season differently this year – from pumpkin carving to swimming and skating, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s a list of Halloween events happening in Manchester you’ve probably yet to hear about.

25th October – Nightmare on Wilmslow Road, XLR Withington

FuseFM and MMG are putting on a nightmarish club event in Withington. Expect live music organised by Gigs and Band society and a number of talented student DJs playlisting the night! Tickets are £3 with a valid Student Id from any Manchester university and the night will start at 8 pm until 2 am, costumes and spooky vibes are strongly advised.

Photo: Nightmare On Wilmslow Road, MMG

27th October – Pumpkin Carving and Spiced Rum, The Pen and Pencil

The Pen and Pencil’s annual pumpkin carving competition is back on in Manchester’s Northern Quarter. Offering a rum cocktail on arrival, and various Kraken Rum tipples, you’ll be giddy just in time for pumpkin carving. A prize will be presented for the best-looking pumpkin and at £15 a ticket, it’s a fun event for the whole flat.

28th October – Swim in the Dark, Salford Quays

If you fancy a midnight dip, head on over to Salford Quays where you can join a group swim whilst donning your best Halloween costume, and a wetsuit of course (safety first!). You’ll be provided with your very own spooky swim cap and glow sticks to make the night more seasonal. It’s a super fun activity that’s a little different to how you might usually spend Halloween… perhaps eating the chocolates you supposedly bought for trick or treaters? Warm soup and hot drinks will be waiting for you by the water’s edge. What’s not to love?

22nd – 31st October – Scare Skate, Cathedral Gardens

If you’d rather be on the water, than in it, pop your skates on and head to Cathedral Gardens’ new ice rink, double the size of previous years. Hosting a Halloween special, the rink will include spooky songs and themed lighting. You better be a pro on ice because close behind you will lie ghoulish monsters on skates. Fancy dress is encouraged!

31st October – Blackout Dinner, 20 Stories

If you’re looking for a more elegant Halloween experience, or if fine dining is your forte, then book yourself a table at 20 Stories. Indulge in an exclusive four-course menu, served to you in their rooftop restaurant, all by candlelight and enjoy the views of Manchester.

All October – The Dunham Pumpkin Patch, Dunham Massey

Do you still need to pick your pumpkin ready to carve for the 31st? Don’t panic, Dunham Massey has got you covered. With over 20,000 pumpkins planted this year, from traditional orange to Ghost Rider pumpkins, there’s no excuse to go pumpkin-less. Head to their website to book a slot to hand-pick your very own orange friend.

October – November – Scare City Drive-in Cinema, Trafford

If you really want to be spooked this Halloween, I suggest hopping in a car to the Trafford’s Soccer Dome. Here you’ll find an immersive experience of haunting live actors, and a drive-through scare tunnel, all whilst watching your favourite horror films. The site includes a fully licenced bar and food vendors, as well as plenty of photo opportunities for you and your friends. Showings are ongoing until mid-November so there’s no need to rush.

Hopefully, these events have tickled your fancy or bubbled your cauldron, and you’re ready to head out for a spooktastic Halloween!