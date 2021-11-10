Grimmfest 2021: Night Drive – A Bumpy Ride

Written by Jacob Marshall.

“I’m sure this is a typical Saturday night for you, but I’m just trying to get through this without vomiting”

Stars AJ Bowen (Russel) and Sophie Dalah (Charlotte) begrudgingly collaborate to outdrive their demons in this increasingly muddled thriller.

For the most part, Night Drive follows an Uber driver along an unusually eventful night. The film pushes the boundaries of both the expectations of the audience and the protagonists themselves. Whilst the second act of the film presents itself as a needlessly gory dark ‘comedy’, the final act packs a sci-fi-like twist that unnecessarily re-contextualises the film hitherto. Russel comes across more as an aged Ryan Reynolds stunt-double than convincing hero. Charlotte brings a more animated presence to the screen yet even she can’t rescue the boring and unrealistic dialogue.

The first striking thing about Night Drive is how well Brad Baruh and Meghan Leon have managed to capture the essence of a late-night drive. Despite its uneven pacing, bland script, and random Christmas backdrop, the long shots of the LA evening and the ambience of passing traffic are pitch-perfect.

Most of the cinematic tension is fuelled by a combination of Dalah’s erratic behaviour and the fear of uncertainty. Characters’ motives are unclear or obfuscated, whilst underwhelming twists are so common that the plot feels almost secondary to the chemistry of the cast. A lack of focus, inconsistent theming and a low budget leaves the sense of an unfulfilled vision.

The film spans a wide but not so deep emotional and conceptual space. One can’t help but feel that with a tighter script and more balanced pacing, Baruh and Leon could have had a seriously witty and unique project.

3/5.