Take a trip to Narnia with the Lowry this Christmas

Written by Jay Darcy and Jessica Hamilton.

Get ready for a fantastical Christmas adventure at the Lowry this year as The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe takes the stage. Adapted from C.S. Lewis’ classic novel, the critically claimed production is a must see this winter.

Follow Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter through the Wardrobe, as they leave bleak war-time Britain and enter the faraway land of Narnia. Get ready for magical creatures and talking beavers – and prepare yourselves for the wicked White Witch!

Photo: Brinkhoff Moegenburg.

Based on the book of the same name – the first in the The Chronicles of Narnia series – the play stars Samantha Womack as the iconic White Witch.

Womack is best-known for playing Ronnie Mitchell (later Branning) in Eastenders but has also famously played Michelle Unwin in the Kingsman films and Tanya Porter (later Dawson) in Mount Pleasant.

Onstage, she has played Morticia Addams in The Addams Family and Rachel in The Girl on the Train. Whilst she’s now playing a secondary character, it’s clear from the production images that she’s going to steal the show.

Furthermore, if you’ve seen Womack in any of the aforementioned, you’ll know how striking an actress she is. Ronnie could be an ice queen so we’ve no doubts that Womack is going to kill it as the White Witch – even though Tilda Swinton has left her with some pretty big shoes to fill.

Whether you’re a fan of the books or the films, this show is sure to be a majestic, nostalgic event that takes you right back to your childhood.

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe runs at the Lowry from 8th December until 15th January.