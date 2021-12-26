Spotlight: Village Books

Village Books opened a new shop in Manchester in October 2021, after first opening its doors in Leeds in 2012. The shop is an airy and cool space, a refreshing change from classic bookshops, where the amount you haven’t read yet can feel overwhelming. As so many of the publications they stock are art based, it also serves as a gallery, with bright covers catching the eye.

We spoke to Joe at Village Books to find out more about the shop and what they sell:

Can you tell me a little bit about the type of books and magazines Village sells?

Village stocks a wide selection of contemporary art, design, fashion and photography publications. We also source self-published and small press zines from artists around the world.

Do you have a favourite publication or one you would recommend at the moment?

My current favourites in the shop are Barcelona-based interiors magazine Apartamento and Chance Encounters in the Valley of Lights, the recent title from Mancunian photographer Rik Moran. It tells the story of an unsolved extraterrestrial case in Todmorden during the 1980s.

Village Books is also a not-for-profit gallery space. Do you have any events coming up in the new year?

At the moment our main gallery is in Leeds but we do have a small exhibition/event space within the Manchester shop. We predominantly focus on events around a publication, whether that be an exhibition which works as an extension of a publication, an exhibition where a book is made from the work shown or simply the launch of a publication.

We have a few bits lined up so the best thing to do is follow us on Instagram to keep up to date with what we have going on.

Village first opened its doors in Leeds. What made you want to expand to Manchester?

Quite simply we have always loved Manchester and wanted to contribute a diverse range of contemporary printed matter to its already brilliant creative community.

Why the name ‘Village’?

We are all about bringing people together and sharing ideas. Community is at the core of what we do so the name Village felt like a suitable fit.

Where can Village Books be found (in Manchester) and what are the opening hours?

Village is on 131 Oldham Street (M4 1LN) in the Northern Quarter. We are open seven days a week from around midday to about 6ish.

We would highly recommend checking out Village Books and their selection of books, magazines, and publications. Christmas is coming rapidly round the corner, and this is the perfect place to find unique and thoughtful presents.