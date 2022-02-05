Fontaines D.C. release new single ‘Jackie Down the Line’

After months of teasing and subtle hints, Irish post-punk giants Fontaines D.C. have finally given us a taste of their third studio album, Skinty Fia, with the lead single ‘Jackie Down the Line’.

Following a successful UK tour at the end of last year, including three sell-out gigs at the Manchester Academy, Fontaines D.C. are keeping up the charging momentum by bringing us a whole load of announcements to get the new year off to a good start.

For those who have been lucky enough to see them live, they will know that their captivating and hypnotic presence is something to behold. There is little need for extensive crowd interactions when they take to the stage. From the word go they will grab your attention, and you might struggle to take your eyes away for the rest of the set.

Their first two studio albums, Dogrel and A Hero’s Death, have served them well. The latter even got them a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Album.

With ‘Jackie Down the Line’ we are once again greeted with the effortlessly pulsing feel to the band’s sound. This is matched with an eerie sense of doom channelled through front man Grian’s droning vocals. The band does not let the heavy weight of expectation for replication of past achievements tie them down. They seem to shrug off the pressure in confidence, with every release they give us feeling fresh, but unmistakably them at the same time.

To go with the single is a video that sees the band surrounded by roses, as a series of disconcerting events take place, in a sort of American Beauty-inspired setting. The ever -looming yet mysterious presence Fontaines D.C. carry in their music is not amiss in the song or the video, and I think we can expect the same from the album.

With Skinty Fia set to be released on April 22nd, the band have announced a 19 show North American tour for April and May, and I’m sure we can expect to see them touring the UK again in no time at all.

‘Jackie Down the Line’ is a first look at what is to come next from Fontaines D.C., and it’s a promising one at that.

Skinty Fia tracklist: