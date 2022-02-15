Who is Master Peace? ‘Wrong answers only’

Master Peace is for me 2022’s shining example of what it means for a musician to truly be an artist. Fresh off of collaborating with Mike Skinner and The Streets on ‘Wrong Answers Only’, Master Peace is set to headline the basement at Yes on the 1st of March, as part of his newest tour that features his largest headline show to date and five shows country wide. Named after his EP, the “Public Display of Affection” tour dates are not ones to miss, especially when you want bragging rights when he eventually headlines Victoria Warehouse himself.

Already feeling pumped, on a surprisingly sunny day in London, Master Peace tells me he already feels “a year behind” due to Covid. Having already supported the likes of EYK and Kawala, Master Peace has a whole backlog of great tunes he needs to tour so he can release his newest and best material yet.

Local readers will be delighted to hear that the support for his Manchester date, Sweets, also features on EYK’s supporting line-up. Yet, despite all these supporting slots under his belt Master Peace is tackling his first headline since Covid humbly. “You have to travel as a musician, but you also have to give it a go and just see what happens”. A grounded sentiment surely for someone that just dropped a banger with The Streets.

But who is Master Peace, and why do I find it so important to tell you? Well, having discovered his work through my earlier interviews with Mae Muller, I’ve since found an artist writing incredibly catchy music, and combining his love for early 2000’s indie into some of the most refreshing raps I have heard in a long time. Public Display of Affection combines Master Peace’s love for the drumming and backing tracks of the likes of Bloc Party, Two Door Cinema Club, and Artic Monkeys into a six-track EP of love songs that cements his vocal technical ability but also his variety within the Indie scene.

Master Peace Official Press shot – Highlighting his iconic style

It is no wonder then that the London native was picked up by Mike Skinner and the Streets, an experience that can only be described as mad. “I didn’t deep it at the time, but when I left the studio I was like “F*ckkkkkkk”” he explains to me. As someone thriving off of his love for garage, R’n’B and Indie Master Peace fits perfectly into the track ‘Wrong Answers Only’. He also delivers one of my favourite bars of the year “Are you trying to get even with the people who hurt you, or with the people who helped?”. Incredibly simple but incredibly poignant in this messy world we find ourselves in.

Master Peace has also worked with Kelly from Bloc Party, Kasien, No Rome, and Misogi. Yet, when I asked the artist what his dream collaboration would be he told me it would be Turnstile! A shock yes, but also an incredibly understandable answer from someone so ready and willing to push the boundaries. It’s certainly a tune I’d be interested to hear. You can check out my interview with Master Peace’s collaborator on ‘Boyfriend’ Mae Muller here.

Some of my personal favourite examples of Master Peace’s work are ‘Eyes on You’, ‘PDA’ and ‘Night Time’, three tracks that stay fresh far beyond their first listen and are sure to convince you of the rapper’s musical prowess. The perfect example for a new generation of taking the best of what makes you different and blossoming from your individuality.

Master Peace’s “Public Display of Affection tour” for 2022 Tickets Here!

It was obviously heart-breaking to see the cancellation of the Streets Tour, which would’ve seen Master Peace feature as lead support for two nights at Victoria Warehouse. But he is hopeful there is the potential for it to be put back on, whilst nothing concrete this was certainly a sign of life for a live collaboration I’m desperate to witness. Both Master Peace and the Streets were well aware of the damage the tour could’ve caused to Covid numbers and whilst cancelling the tour was incredibly difficult it was the right thing to do.

Still releasing the single was massively helpful though, to both Master Peace and the Streets. The track has received a lot of Radio play, especially on BBC Radio 1 and has been a peculiar yet welcomed experience for the up and coming musician. Master Peace mentioned to me specifically that he’s now receiving a lot more industry love than he was before which is wonderful to see.

We finish our interview with final words on Master Peace’s personal style as an artist. “You have to be relatable if you want to connect”, he says, referring to the years he has spent grinding away at music. “I’m not f*cking about and I’m here to stay!” If you’re looking for an artist to break up the monotony of your regular Indie playlists, Master Peace is the place to start.

If you like what you hear you can find tickets to his tour here, or a competition for two guestlist spots to the Manchester show over on our Instagram.