Dance through the decades: WIM’s Time Trippin’ club-night

This Tuesday (1st March), Manchester University’s very own Women in Media Committee are taking us on a musical tour through the 70s, 80s, 90s, and 00s. So – it’s time to dig out those flares you haven’t yet had an excuse to wear, throw on some florals, mom jeans, or neons, and head down to Withington’s finest, XLR nightclub. Doors will open from 9:30 until late, and with UCU strikes happening the next day, it’s the perfect excuse for a weekday night-out!

Click the link to get your tickets online for just £3. Alternatively, you can pick-up your tickets at the door for £5. Each hour begins a new decade; starting with 60s hits from the likes of Blondie and Queen, to 80s throwback tunes like Journey’s ‘Don’t Stop Believin’, straight into 90s group classic from Oasis and the Spice Girls, and iconic noughties hits from Winehouse to Bowie. With such an expansive range of music on offer, you can be sure to find your favourite hits amongst them – this is definitely not a night to miss!

Don’t forget also to buy your tickets for this year’s Women in Media Conference, happening in late March, which promises to be an amazing week filled with guest speakers from a range of positions within the media. Get your tickets here now, and follow WIM’s Instagram for any updates!

So … grab all your friends, pick your favourite decade, and dress-up groovy for WIM’s Time Trippin’ extravaganza. We can’t wait to see you all there!