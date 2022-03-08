Mood Swings presents The Lounge Society at YES MCR

Mood Swings presented a great night of music on the 27th of January with Fehlt and Idle Hours supporting The Lounge Society in The Pink Room at YES.

Fehlt kicked off the night of music playing some kraut-gaze, weaving between dreampop, shoegaze and other genres. A projection covered the entire stage as the six of them played. The violins and the drummer grabbed my attention in their songs. It was great to see a band that wasn’t led by a singer or guitarist, with other instruments taking centre stage.

Next was Idle Hours, who I was lucky enough to chat to before the show. Interview coming soon!

Idle Hours brought the energy up, playing some cheerful indie rock to the crowd. The group, formed in Manchester, consisted of the classic band set up with guitars, drums, and vocals. Every member of the band looked like they were having a great time on stage, really enjoying playing to the audience. The highlight was their penultimate track, which I believe is unreleased. Hopefully it will make an appearance on their upcoming releases.

The headliners of the night were The Lounge Society, four young guys from Hebden Bridge who make political post punk music. The up-and-coming band have so far released singles and an EP Silk for Starving with the label Speedy Wunderground. The band consists of Cameron Davey on vocals, bass and the occasional tambourine, Herbie May and Hani Paskin-Hussain both on guitar/bass and Archie Dewis on drums.

The Lounge Society stole the show, with an incredibly absorbing live performance. Having listened to their work prior to this, I enjoyed their music but was not blown away by it. But, as they have stated in interviews, they really are a live band. The Lounge Society delivered an energetic but frantic show with some almost Ian-Curtis-like jerking about from the lead singer. Manic screaming and some tambourine action made for a show that commanded the attention of the room. They played songs from their EP released last year as well as their latest single ‘Last Breath’. Their most famous song ‘Burn the Heather’ appeared to really resonate with the crowd.

The Lounge Society were tight on their instruments, while still giving frenzied punk energy, creating the perfect sound for the mosh that formed in the front the crowd. Hugging as they exited the stage, they band seemed happy with their performance. This band, already getting attention from the likes of Dan Carey, are ones to watch when it come to their live performances. They present something more impressive and engaging than other bands like Fontaines DC or Idles.

If you want to catch The Lounge Society live, they are returning to Manchester at the O2 Ritz on the 1st of April 2022 supporting Dry Cleaning. They are also playing some festivals over summer including Wide Awake and End of the Road.

Listen to The Lounge Society’s latest single here: