Who does access and inclusion well? Which artists are leading the way…

Having explored the ways in which the music industry and gig environments can be inaccessible and what needs to change to make them more inclusive, here are the artists leading the way for accessibility and inclusion at gigs:

Crawlers

Crawlers did an Instagram Q&A on their story and were asked “Are you gonna have moshpits at ur shows”, to which they replied that they ask the crowds “to ask for CONSENT and be aware so everyone can have fun no matter how they enjoy music.” This small act (pre-warning and stating that moshing may occur) can make the gig far more accessible and safe for those who may be uncomfortable. It massively widens their audience’s diversity.

Frank Carter

Frank Carter creates female identifying-only mosh pits and describes them as the happiest mosh pit you’ll ever see. This is a prime example of how women can feel safer in the ‘rock and roll’ environment.

Overpass

Overpass have a story highlight on their Instagram titled “SAFE GIGS.” This contains typing from them on how it is unacceptable to touch other people without consent during a gig. They also encourage fans to not be a passive bystander and to call out this behaviour.

Boston Manor

Boston Manor said at the beginning of their gig that anyone in trouble should make a T-sign with their arms and they would stop the gig immediately and the bouncers would help them. By telling their fans that they value their safety, and have measures in place, means that fans feel more comfortable and safe to call out inappropriateness.

Fenne Lily

Fenne Lily did a ‘Lonlyfans’ where she matched up people who bought tickets, as an individual, to her gig so they would have a gig buddy.

Yard Act

Yard Act made an Instagram post on their female fans getting “treated inappropriately by drunk older men.” Their post contained a “stern warning” aimed at these people, whilst showing they care about the safety of their fans. Finishing with a note specifically aimed at men to behave better, Yard Act showed that they have zero tolerance for inappropriate behaviour and harassment at their shows.