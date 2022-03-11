Bedknobs and Broomsticks flies into the Lowry

Disney’s classic movie Bedknobs and Broomsticks has been brought to life by award-winning theatre-makers Candice Edmunds and Jamie Harrison. With original music from the renowned Sherman Brothers (Mary Poppins, The Jungle Book, Chitty Bang Bang), this enchanting soundtrack is guaranteed to transport you to a world of magic and fantasy.

Escaping from wartime London, the three orphaned Rawlins children are evacuated and sent to live with the mysterious Eglantine Price (Dianne Pilkington). It is here that their real adventure begins, as their host is revealed to be a trainee witch! With the help of an enchanted bed knob, a bewitched broomstick and a magical flying bed, they set out to search for a secret spell that will finally defeat their enemy.

The original Disney movie (1971) is an adaptation of two novels by Mary Norton, The Magic Bed-Knob and Bonfires and Broomsticks. It holds distinct similarities to another Disney hit, Mary Poppins, with its use of live-action and animation, magic, caregivers, and even stars David Tomlinson (Mr. Banks in Mary Poppins) and the same director, Robert Stevenson. Disney was unable to secure Julie Andrews for the lead role, instead casting Angela Lansbury. It will be interesting to see how far the musical stage production is reminiscent of Mary Poppins, and how the cast stands up to the legendary status that Angela Lansbury and David Tomlinson set in the film.

It is guaranteed to be a magical, musical affair for all ages.

Bedknobs and Broomsticks plays at the Lowry’s Lyric Theatre from 15th to 19th March before continuing its UK tour throughout April. Check out our review of the magical musical when it played at the Palace Theatre.