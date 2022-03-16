Meet your women’s committee!

The Women’s Committee is a sub-committee of Senate that allows for the views of women students to be carried forward to Senate via the Women’s Officer and Part-Time Officers. It exists to discuss issues relevant to female students and submit policies to Senate covering those issues where relevant.

Here are all the members of your Women’s Committee!

Hi, I’m Jas, and I’m the Women’s Executive Officer at the SU, so I chair the Women’s Committee as part of my role. I’m massively passionate about queer and disabled feminisms, and recently have been working on Sex Worker-related campaigns for Reclaim the Night, alongside anti-spiking and period poverty initiatives. I have several feminist icons, one of them being Lady Gaga. Lately, I’ve been enjoying reading Glennon Doyle’s ‘Untamed’ and Margaret Atwood’s ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ and ‘Testaments’. My go-to feminist theorists are bell hooks and Anne Fausto-Sterling.

Hey! I’m Serena, I’m one of your Part-Time Women’s officers and do a bunch of other stuff to do with women’s rights and sexual violence here in Manchester. These include being Vice-Chair of the Sexual Violence Action Network for Students (SVANS), being a member of the Anti-Spiking Partnership, founder of Resist Rape Culture (RRC – here at UoM).

So far this year I’ve written UoM’s Sexual Violence report, and the recommendations which the university used to create their strategy; put on an exhibition and panel in November during Sexual Violence Awareness Week; and was one of the organisers and speakers of the End Spiking Now protest.

My favourite way to spread feminst propaganda is through my talk show on Fuse FM (Sez Says – have a listen Tuesday 4-5pm), and some of my idols are icons like Lily Allen, Al Greenwood, and Maya Jama.

I’ve recently become really interested in the experiences of women in the music industry, so I’d really recommend watching Look Away, a Sky documentary. Other recommendations are Reversing Roe (Netflix) and Period. End of Sentence (also Netflix). The book I am currently reading is Why Women are Blamed for Everything and so far I’d also recommend!

Hi there, I am Malak Elaasar, a Part-Time Officer in the Women’s Committee! I’m a second-year IBFE student which makes me hold a great interest in feminist entrepreneurs, such as Jesse Draper. She mainly supports women for a living by helping them with capital fund for a start-up. Also, Brittney Castro, who coaches women about money and how to manage it.

I love holding leadership roles, that’s why I’m a student representative of IBE and eLearning at the moment. I use these roles to help women who are too afraid to speak up about an issue at university or whenever their voice isn’t heard. I speak up for women whenever they need, for example, getting legal justice for 20 women assaulted by one perpetrator. Sexual harassment/assault is a big NO for me so I always try to stop and raise awareness about it to everyone. I would recommend everyone to read Sexual Harassment, Psychology, and Feminism, which raises awareness that is really needed at the moment.

Hi! I’m Emily and I’m a second-year Politics and International Relations student here at Manchester. I am a new member of UoM’s Women’s Committee but previously, I have been involved with speaking at protests, period poverty charities and being interviewed by ITV about sexual violence against women (see here).

My interests are mainly gendered legal policies and the experiences of migrant women internationally, especially with the current ‘refugee crisis’.

My book recommendation for anyone would be The Little Coffee Shop of Kabul by Deborah Rodriguez.

Hi! I’m Nur Aisyah, a UoM Women’s Committee Member. To me, it is very important for women to feel safe wherever they are.

I recommend a book called #ME TOO, which is edited by Lori Perkins. It is a compilation of stories from women, telling how they were harassed/assaulted. From these stories, you can understand how these situations may start and ways to prevent them.

P/S: Please do not let anyone go over your boundaries. If you’re in this situation, I know it can be hard but please reach out to someone you trust or any organisation in the UK.

Lastly, feel free to say hi whenever you see me.

Hello I’m Sarah! I’m a Palestinian third year Biochemistry student. I’m particularly interested in feminist theory regarding ethnic minorities and class struggle, in particular relating to Arab culture. Because of the pandemic and being stuck abroad, I’ve unfortunately not been able to get involved with any in-person activities, although I’ve really enjoyed taking part in online reading groups. I admire Angela Davis’ works and would strongly recommend Women, Race, and Class.

Hello, I’m Rayhana Khan, a Bangladeshi international undergraduate in my first year of study in Immunology. I’m Muslim and my religion and culture is a big part of my identity. I wanted to join the Women’s Committee not due to any specific feminist agenda, rather for the representation and empowerment of women coming from similar backgrounds to mine, and the desire to create a safe space to amplify their concerns and voices. I hope to address the challenges faced by this demographic in the University, as I know how vital representation is for minorities. My goal is to empower women/girls like me and to make them feel like they belong here.

I’ve always admired the strong resilient women in my family, whether they were passionate homemakers and/or career-driven visionaries. Malala Yousafzai, who is a Muslim Pakistani woman is a true role model for me, and someone I resonate with. Books that have inspired me are I Am Malala, an autobiography, and Little Women, which focuses more on womanhood, sisterhood and female empowerment. I hope to bring a different voice, a different perspective and a new set of ideas to create a positive impact in my community.

There are two open places on the Women’s Committee, so if this sounds like something that would interest you, email Daz! If you want to keep up to date on our campaigns and activities, or just ask a few questions, follow our Instagrams: @uomsu_womens and @resistrapeculture