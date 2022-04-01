Manchester fashion and beauty events happening in April 2022

Want to add a little spice to your fashion and beauty life? We’ve devised the ultimate list for you to go and explore the beauties of what Manchester has to offer this April, in terms of events. Whether that’s a chill, vintage clothing hunt or a full-on fashion sustainability event, your options are in abundance. They’ll be no average days out this April – only fun, cool ones.

April 1st – Amnesty Clothing Swap

Kicking off the month, Amnesty International are hosting a clothes swap at The Footage on Grosvenor Street from 1pm to 5pm. Bring along a maximum of 10 (minimum of 2), good condition clothing items and swap them for something you find more exciting! You’re being sustainable but you’re also helping out a brilliant charity. What more could you want?

Tickets are limited on the door, so if you want to ensure your spot, buy a ticket here.

April 3rd – Lockup Vintage Clothes Swap

Another clothing swap coming your way because, honestly, who doesn’t love sustainable shopping? This is no ordinary clothing swap, though. A live DJ will be performing for you to bop to as you ravage through potential new wardrobe additions. Drinks will also be served for you to hang out with your friends after a hard days work of clothing decision making.

The event will take place at Studio Manchester, just off Oxford Road from 10:30am till 4:30pm. It’s advised to prebook a ticket to avoid disappointment at the door.

April 6th – Charlotte Tilbury Masterclass Night Out

This event is for all you make up lovers out there. Charlotte Tilbury are hosting an amazing event involving a masterclass, goody bags, fizz and fancy little foods. Taking place at Victors Alderley Edge as 7:30pm, this is an event that is both educational, bougie and truly seems like a blast.

Tickets cost £32.93 and can be bought here. A pretty good deal, if you ask me.

April 9th – Future Fashion Fair

If you’re going to go to any of these events, go to this one. Not only is this event completely free, it’s got so much going on. Showcasing sustainable vendors from around the North West, the fair also promotes the importance of being sustainable and the future of fashion. It is an indoor/outdoor market located at The Yard in Cheetham Hill that has the mission to educate people on becoming conscious consumers and work towards a circular economy. Cheetham Hill is known for its textile industrial heritage and the creators behind FFF want to restore the area by pushing sustainability through innovation and consumption.

Alongside the vendors, there will be workshops on upcycling and recycling, a clothes swap, industry talks and discussions and also independent food stalls. What more could you ask for? One of our writers visited their last event, read about her experience here and register for your free ticket to the event here.

April 10th – Stockport Vintage Kilo Sale

Who doesn’t love a good old vintage kilo sale? Located in Stockport Town Hall from 10am till 4pm, this sale is going to be absolutely massive. Simply grab a biodegradable bag, fill it as much as your heart desires and pay £20 per kilo! They bring a whopping 9 tonnes of hand picked clothes for you to rummage through including branded items. Don’t worry if you can’t make it until the end of the day because the stock is constantly replenished throughout the day – so no empty rails.

General admission tickets are £2 and can be bought here, or alternatively, you can just walk in.

April 10th – The Monastery Manchester Wedding Fayre

This is a bit random but well deserving of a mention. Whether you’re in the business of getting married soon or just want to fantasise, this wedding event is for you. It’s free entry, you can act like you’re getting married soon, and there’s also 2 catwalk shows. Located at The Monastery on Gorton Lane, it’s a fun and different way to spend your Sunday with your gal pals. Even better if you’re actually engaged.

The event is from 11:30am to 3:30pm and you can register for your free ticket here.

April 23rd – Stitched Up Clothes Swap

Yep, another clothes swap. They seem to be all the rage lately, so definitely go and see what all the fuss is about if you haven’t already. Located in Stretford Public Hall, you can bring up to 10 clothing items, both men’s or women’s and trade it in for something new (to you). If you’re looking to be a more conscious consumer, this event is definitely for you.

This event costs £5 and lasts from 1pm till 4:30pm. Tickets must be booked in advance from here.

April 25th – Societies x RAG Charity Fashion Show

To end April well, Manchester Student Union are hosting the ultimate fashion event. The charity fashion show is in collaboration with Raise and Give with profits going to British Ukrainian Aid. The event will have performances from DJs and bands followed by an amazing fashion show. There will also be an auction and swap shop at the event for you to really get involved. Alcohol can be bought from the Manchester Academy 2 bar and there will be step free and lift access.

Tickets available here. For more information on this event, click here.