She’s the Business 2022

Starting your own business, project or social enterprise can already be a challenge in of itself. But with systemic and social barriers in place, realising those visions might become more difficult. For 2022, the Masood Entrepreneurship Centre has focused on making entrepreneurship more accessible and understandable for all through a revamped personalised support programme to really help female-presenting and/or non-binary students kick-off their project/business ideas.

The University of Manchester will be celebrating women in business by hosting an inspirational event on the 8th April, aimed at showcasing the potential of female entrepreneurship and encouraging students to embrace their creativity, spark connections and test out business ideas. Hosted by the Masood Entrepreneurship Centre (MEC), this half-day event will feature a range of insightful talks and workshops to help build your confidence, broaden your networks, and introduce you to new tools that will help you refine and launch a business idea.

Starting with our Keynote Speakers Alicia and Nat, founders of The Future Kind Collective, who help companies to grow faster and more sustainably by defining their purpose, designing their culture, and growing their impact. You’ll hear their experiences, insights, and reflections on how they continually push the limits and drive change. We’ll be then joined by a panel of entrepreneurs, who will share their experiences of building confidence despite the fear of failure, whether that be as students, entrepreneurs or in our everyday lives. With experience ranging from the fashion industry to agri-tech solutions, to the creative and dance sector, learn how each of our panel members overcame barriers and set expectations in their respective fields whilst paving the way for others.

She's the Business: Overcoming the Fear of Failure Panellists include:

This event is perfect for those wanting to build connections and understand a bit more about the entrepreneurial experience. For those looking to start their own business or project

About The Masood Entrepreneurship Centre

MEC is the focal point for enterprise and entrepreneurship programmes for all students and graduates at The University of Manchester. Our activity is delivered across campus to encourage the establishment and growth of start-up businesses. We want to empower and support the next generation of entrepreneurs to take control of their futures. We ensure people have the support they need to launch a business/project, including access to excellent facilities, education, mentorship and co-curricular activities. The range of key activities we hold on offer are:

The Venture Further Awards: Pitch to win up to £10,000 and a year of support programmes to kick-start your business, project or social enterprise!

The Eli and Britt Harari Award: Win up to £50,000 to establish new companies involving graphene or other 2D materials.

Kickstarter: Apply for up to £2000 to test and research your business idea before committing.

