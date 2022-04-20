Bin collectors to walkout for four weeks

Refuge workers are set to strike for 10 days and then walk out for an additional two weeks from May 3. This comes after the General Trade Union (GMB) and Unite Union received 94% in favour of striking in their recent ballot.

The ballot was called following an “offensive” pay offer by Biffa who manage the waste in Manchester. Bin collectors were offered just a 17p per hour increase in their pay.

This has caused even more outrage due to the current cost of living crisis and rising energy crisis.

Refuge workers are members of the GMB and Unite unions, who look after general trade, such as social care, utilities, and distribution. The members took part in a ballot for industrial action.

The strikes will last for 1o days initially, with a further two-week long industrial action beginning May 23. It is estimated that 220,000 houses across Manchester will be affected by this action.

Due to the timing of the strike, beginning just two days before the local elections, it will force electoral candidates to comment on the issue.

Further action could be expected as bin truck driver, Ben Wrigley, told the Manchester Evening News, “I’m willing to picket until Christmas if necessary.”